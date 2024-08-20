Neal McCoy, August 31

Saturday, August 31, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A Grammy Award nominee whose chart-topping singles include "No Doubt About It" and "Wink" from his platinum-certified album No Doubt About It, country singer Neal McCoy brings his national tours to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on August 31, his repertoire also boasting such top-10 Billboard smashes as “The City Put the Country Back in Me,” “For a Change,” “The Shake,” and “Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye.”

Between the release of his 1990 debut At This Moment and last year's new release "Used Car," McCoy's discography includes discography is composed of 10 studio albums, two compilation albums, and more than three dozen singles. In 1993, the country artist broke through with the back-to-back number-one singles "No Doubt About It" and "Wink" from his No Doubt About It triumph, and McCoy's commercial success continued into the late 1990s with two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more Top 10 hits. A seventh such smash, "Billy's Got His Beer Goggles On", debuted in 2005 from the musician's self-released album That's Life. Another studio album, XII, arrived in 2012 co-produced by Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert, while the following year, he released Pride: A Tribute to Charley Pride, the recording a celebration of McCoy's longtime friend and mentor. Meanwhile, 2015 brought the big-band-standards CD You Don't Know Me, and two years after that, fans were treated to Neal McCoy's Favorite Hit's, which boasted personal faves alongside two new songs.

Over his course of his decades-long career, McCoy has been on 17 USO Tours around the world, and continues to say it's one of the achievements he's most proud of. He is also the recipient of multiple Humanitarian awards from The Academy of Country Music, The Country Radio Broadcasters, and The Masonic Grand Lodge. In 2016, began expressing his patriotic values by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance "Live" on his Facebook page every morning, consequently reaching millions of viewers all over the country and around the world. Beyond his music pursuits, the resident of Longview, Texas is also the head of a charity called the East Texas Angel Network, which helps provide money for families of seriously ill children.

Neal McCoy brings his national tour to Davenport's Event Center on August 31, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $20-40, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.