NEEDTOBREATHE, February 26

Thursday, February 26, 7:30 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their forthcoming album The Long Surrender, the group's tenth full-length recording set for release on March 27, the alternative, Americana, and Christian rockers of NEEDTOBREATHE headline a February 26 concert event at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, accolades for the popular, Grammy-nominated act including a Billboard Music Award nomination for Rivers in the Wasteland and no fewer than 15 wins at the GMA Dove Awards.

Formed in 1998, and with the band's moniker taken from a Greek demonstrative parable of Socrates about seeking direction in life, NEEDTOBREATHE is the multi-platinum-selling ensemble revered for their distinctive blend of Americana, alt-rock, and spiritual depth, their many professional successes including five chart-topping albums, more than 3 billion career streams, sold-out tours, and a devoted global following. Composed, since 2020, of co-founder William Stanley "Bear" Rinehart III (lead vocals, guitar, piano, organ, harmonica), Josh Lovelace (Hammond organ, piano, mandolin, backing vocals), Tyler Burkum (guitar, banjo, backing vocals), and Randall Harris (drums), the musicians have been staples of contemporary hit radio stations, Christian adult contemporary stations, and at the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, despite releasing a number of songs with no direct mention of their Christian faith. NEEDTOBREATHE has also toured with artists outside of the Christian rock genre, including Train, Taylor Swift, and Tim McGraw.

With its musicians bred and based in South Carolina, it's stated, at NEEDTOBREATHE.com, that the bandmates are entering "a new creative chapter with The Long Surrender, their tenth studio album and first release for MCA. Produced by nine-time Grammy winner Dave Cobb, The Long Surrender captures the band at their most vulnerable and instinctive, recorded largely live and driven by Rinehart’s deeply personal songwriting. Led by the early standout 'Momma Loves Me' featuring The Red Clay Strays, the album reflects themes of faith, redemption, and renewed clarity – showcasing a band confident enough to strip everything back and let the songs speak for themselves.

“'This album really clarified that, as an artist, I’ve got to put my convictions in front of anything else,' says Rinehart. 'I poured myself into it without trying to shape it for anyone or anything, and that’s what we’re going to keep doing from here on out. It’s definitely a better indicator of where we’re headed than where we’ve ever been, and in a lot of ways it feels it’s our very first record.'”

NEEDTOBREATHE brings their tour to Davenport on February 26 with an additional set by Tall Heights, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $49-160, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.