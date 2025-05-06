Nefesh Mountain, May 16

Friday, May 16, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Hailed by Rolling Stone as “a powerhouse unit” and by American Songwriter for delivering “introspective lyrics and world-class musicianship,” the progressive Americana and bluegrass musicians of Nefesh Mountain headline a May 16 concert event at Davenport's Redstone Room, their 2025 release Beacons inspiring Americana Highways' John Hancock to rave, “I loved every song and am excited to see this band on tour.”

As stated at Nefesh Mountain.com, "The New York based Nefesh Mountain has been hailed as one of the formative boundary-pushing ensembles in roots music. The band's creators and dynamic husband-and-wife team of Eric Lindberg and Doni Zasloff have created a world and sound all their own; blurring the lines between Americana, bluegrass, folk, jazz, and blues with a masterful hand as songwriters, instrumentalists, and composers alike. Nefesh Mountain takes the listener on a deeply personal journey that embodies their own wild nature and unbridled free spirits, bridging compositional prowess and prolific songwriting with deft instrumentals and jams.

"Since their formation nearly a decade ago, Nefesh Mountain has been proudly open and vocal about their background and heritage as Jewish Americans, and are among the first preeminent Americana/bluegrass bands to infuse Jewish tradition and soul into the beautifully diverse tapestry of American roots music. For them the music is wholly American, freely expressing their own identities while at the same time addressing the hate, discrimination, anti-Semitism, and racism that still remains at large in America and the World today.

"The band has recorded and shared the stage with Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Bryan Sutton, John Doyle, Noam Pikelny (Punch Brothers), Mark Schatz (Bèla Fleck, Nickel Creek), Mike Gordon (Phish) and Tony Trischka among others. The Troubadours along with their band continue to forge new paths in unknown territory, armed with Zasloff and Lindberg’s strong, smokey, and folksy vocals and Lindberg’s soulful and masterful skills on guitars and banjo alike. In 2021 they made their debut at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, and in recent years have performed various Festivals, PACs, and countless venues including Mountain Stage, Merlefest, Wintergrass, Ossipee Valley, Kaw River Roots, Thomas Point Bluegrass and more. Through the years Nefesh Mountain has officially showcased and been a proud member of AmericanaFest, Folk Alliance, and the IBMA.

"The latest album from Nefesh Mountain, Beacons, emerged from a bold and wholehearted attempt to transform the world around them. Soon after wrapping up a whirlwind tour booked with the mission of spreading their newfound message of radical love, co-founders Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg immersed themselves in the feverish writing of songs that turned their frustrations and fears into irrepressible hope, all while reaching far beyond their bluegrass roots and forging a fiercely joyful sound unbound by genre convention. By the time they’d completed that process of musical alchemy, the New York-based husband-and-wife duo had profoundly refined the band’s vision and voice and arrived at the unfettered radiance of Beacons: an epic double album affirming Nefesh Mountain as a singular musical force – one whose deeply impassioned songwriting awakens us to new ways of navigating an endlessly troubled world."

The musicians of Nefesh Mountains bring their national tour to Davenport's Redstone Room on May 16 with an additional set by Logan Springer & the Wonderfully Wild, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $15-18, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.