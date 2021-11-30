“Neil Berg's Broadway Holiday,” December 11

Saturday, December 11, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

Unforgettable show tunes and beloved seasonal standards will be on the December 11 repertoire at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center when the venue houses the touring sensation Neil Berg's Broadway Holiday, an evening of stars and songs from the Great White Way boasting Dubuque native Rita Harvey, a castmate in Broadway's revival of Fiddler on the Roof with Harvey Fierstein and Rosie O'Donnell.

Arriving direct from New York, five of Broadway's brightest stars, in Neil Berg's Broadway Holiday, will take audiences on a journey through musical-theatre history. Boasting the music of such legendary composers as Kander & Ebb, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Leonard Bernstein, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, and the recently departed Stephen Sondheim, this joyous touring production features hits ranging from classic shows to modern masterpieces. With a number of much-loved holiday tunes included in the mix, audiences can relish favorite numbers from such iconic works as My Fair Lady, South Pacific, and West Side Story, as well as current blockbusters including the likes of Chicago, Jersey Boys, and Wicked.

Neil Berg is the composer/co-lyricist of the Henry Award-winning, Broadway-bound musical The 12, which premiered at The Denver Center and was written in collaboration with Pulitzer Prize- and Tony-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan. Berg also composed Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, which opened to rave reviews for its U.S. premieres at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine and La Mirada Theatre in Los Angeles, and recently enjoyed a successful run at Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse. The composer's other works include the hit off-Broadway musical The Prince & the Pauper; Tim & Scrooge, which ran at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in New York; Never Grimm; and The Man Who Would Be King. The creator/co-producer of the touring concert event Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway, as well as Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll and Neil Berg's Pianomen, Berg is also the co-producer of off-Broadway's Alliance Award-Winning revival of Closer Than Ever.

Neil Berg's Broadway Holiday will be presented at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on December 11, admission to the 4 p.m. stage show is $29-49, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.