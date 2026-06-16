Neptune's Core, June 27

Saturday, June 27, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the artists, according to WLUW, "bringing young, bright energy to the Chicago music scene," the alternative rockers of Neptune's Core headline a June 27 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the band's latest album Called Upon praised by Unclear Magazine as "a collection for growth, pain, joy, and everything in between."

Neptune's Core is the critically lauded, Chicago-based ensemble of independent and art rockers formed by two pairs of sisters: Sofie (vocals/guitar) and Hannah Richter (bass), and Jackie (vocals/guitar) and Kaitlin Cywinski (drums). Their sound blends '90s alt-rock with lush harmonies and dynamic, quiet-to-loud shifts. As stated at OutermostAgency.com: " The four created the bad-ass group out of Chicago’s thriving indie-rock scene. Jim DeRogits summed it up best on Sound Opinions: 'Their age belies the sophistication of the songwriting and instrumentation ... classic alternative era with delicate fragile quiet moments exploding into loud dynamics.'

"As talented multi-instrumentalists and passionate music fans, they seek to bring their music to life with a love of indie and punk music while having a background in jazz and classical music. And that’s not to mention their heartfelt lyrics and the catharsis when they belt them out.

"Jill Hopkins (Metro Chicago and host of Opus Podcast) says, “Every few years in Chicago as the new wave of rock band makes themselves known, a few rise to the top through a mix of talent, timing, uniqueness, and natural charm. And I have not seen many bands do that as well or as quickly as the women of Neptune’s Core.” Third Coat Review, meanwhile, stated: "Neptune’s Core dishes out fun and incredibly catching songs with a pretty strong range. Evolving only furthers that with a collection of songs that jump from genre to genre while maintaining the band’s bright sound."

Neptune's Core headlines their Davenport engagement on June 27 with an additional set by Uniflora, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.