Newsboys, November 5

Sunday, November 5, 6 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

With their extensive list of accolades including four Grammy Award nominations, two American Music Award nominations, and a quartet of Dove Awards among no fewer than 30 nominations, the Christian-pop and -rock talents of Newsboys bring their national "Let the Music Speak" tour to Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 5, the artists having currently sold more than 10 million records across 23 recordings.

With the group's signature songs including “We Believe,” “Born Again,” and the unstoppable mega-hit “God’s Not Dead," a recording that birthed a popular film franchise of the same name, the currently Nashville-based Newsboys have continued to collect career-defining achievements. As of this year, with dozen musicians among their former members, the band's lineup is composed of lead vocalist Michael Tait (formerly of DC Talk and Tait), drummer and percussionist Duncan Phillips, keyboardist Jeff Frankenstein, electric guitarist Jody Davis, and bassist Adam Agee (formerly of Stellar Kart and Audio Adrenaline). As stated at AllMusic.com, "One of Christian rock's most enduring bands, Australia's Newsboys first rose to popularity in the 1990s, becoming perennial chart-toppers with a global audience who followed them through three distinctive eras, each led by different frontmen. After building their foundation with singer John James, they enjoyed a second decade of mainstream pop success in the 2000s behind Peter Furler, who was himself succeeded by another Christian legend in dc Talk's Michael Tait in 2010. Along the way, they experimented with various facets of rock, pop, and more straightforward worship music, notching various Grammy nominations, gold records, and over 30 number one singles.

"An expanded lineup eventually coalesced after Furler's return, resulting in the Furler/Tait-fronted supergroup Newsboys United, who issued a studio album in 2019. Sans Furler, Newsboys returned two years later with their 20th album, Stand. Newsboys formed in the Queensland resort town of Mooloolaba in the late '80s around a core membership of John James, Peter Furler, and Phil Joel. Though they were panned early in their career for a perceived over-reliance on religious clichés in their lyrics, Newsboys later grasped secular music's alternative revolution in the early '90s for an image makeover, with good results. With James on lead vocals and a secure guitarist, Jody Davis, in place, the group gained a string of number one singles on the Christian charts in the mid-'90s and received more coverage in secular media outlets than most CCM bands of their time."

Newboys bring their national “Let the Music Speak” tour to Davenport on November 5, admission to the 6 p.m. concert event is $13-45, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.