The Nielsen Trust and Nick Perri & the Underground Thieves, June 3

Thursday, June 3, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Gifted family members and longtime friends will gather on-stage at the Adler Theatre for a special live concert event on June 3, with the Davenport venue rocking the house via the talents of The Nielsen Trust, a new band featuring Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen and his family, and Nick Perri & the Underground Thieves, Philadelphia-based musicians whom Patchchord News lauded for their “sweet harmonies and vocals, scorching guitar work, and a solid rhythm section.”

As any rock 'n' roll fan knows, the Nielsens are a talented family. There’s Rick, of course, the legendary guitar player from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers of Cheap Trick. Rick's son Daxx plays drums for Cheap Trick, as well. Another one of Rick's sons, Miles, has long fronted his own successful project Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts. And Miles’ wife, Kelly Steward, has enjoyed a lengthy career as a singer and songwriter. The four gifted artists have all jammed together at various times in the past, but now it’s official: They've joined forces for the new, family-centric outfit The Nielsen Trust, and are continuing to bring the heat to audiences with an eclectic mix of Cheap Trick and original tunes.

A singer, songwriter, and producer, Nick Perri is a founding member of Silvertide, Mount Holly, and SINAI, and in early 2018, he unveiled his new group The Underground Thieves through their first single "Graveyard Moon." The six-piece ensemble is composed of Perri on vocals and guitar, singers/songwriters Anthony and Michael Montesano, bassist Brian Weaver, keyboardist/songwriter Justin DiFebbo, and drummer Zil Fessler, all of whom are based in Philadelphia. Last August, the group released its album debut Sun Via, and with its critically acclaimed tunes including "Feeling Good," "I Want You," and "Everybody Wants One," two of the band's singles were named the United Kingdom's "Song of the Week" at LouderSound.com. As Patchchord News stated, "This is more than just a group of friends or gathering of musicians. This is like a family.”

The Nielsen Trust and Nick Perri & the Underground Thieves concert event opens with a set by All Sweat Productions, a live-music project aimed at gathering the best musicians in the Quad Cities area and jamming the best rock 'n’ roll moments in history. The evening's All Sweat Productions Presents: Clapton will feature some of the greatest hits and deepest cuts from Eric Clapton’s catalog, paying homage to one of the greatest guitarist and musicians of all time.

Admission to the June 3 concert is $22-42, the event begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting AdlerTheatre.com.