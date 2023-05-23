Night Ranger, June 3

Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Legendary musicians whose first studio album Dawn Patrol debuted more than 40 years ago, the rockers and glam-metal musicians of Night Ranger bring their national tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on June 3, the group revered for Billboard-charting hits including "Don't Tell Me You Love Me," "When You Close Your Eyes," and the immortal "Sister Christian."

Having sold more than 17 million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4,000 stages, and captivated a radio audience that exceeds one billion listeners, Night Ranger has both epitomized and transcended the arena-rock sound and style well beyond that era. The band continues to grow their ever-evolving fan-base, and Night Ranger has earned widespread recognition that includes both multi-platinum- and gold-album status while leaving their indelible mark on the music industry with a long list of best-selling albums that includes Dawn Patrol, Midnight Madness, 7 Wishes, Big Life, and Man In Motion. Their popularity is fueled by an impressive number of instantly recognizable hit singles and signature album tracks, including legendary titles such as top-five smash "Sister Christian," "Don't Tell Me You Love Me," "When You Close Your Eyes," and the anthemic "(You Can Still) Rock In America," along with "Sentimental Street," "Goodbye," "Sing Me Away," and "Four in the Morning."

Over the years, the band's music has made notable contributions to and been featured in many different areas of global media and pop culture. Night Ranger was one of the first big "video" bands on MTV, with over ten number-one-hit videos. Their songs can be heard in TV series including The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, American Dad, Glee, Grey's Anatomy, and Parks & Recreation. The rockers have also had their music featured in video games such as Rock Band, Guitar Hero, and Grand Theft Auto, plus the hit Broadway musical Rock of Ages, the Oscar-nominated Boogie Nights, and other feature films such as Friday the 13th, Teachers, Sixteen Candles, and The Secret of My Success.

In 2021, Night Ranger released their 12th studio album ATBPO (which stands for And The Band Played On), an ode to making music during the COVID era, on August 6, 2021. Night Ranger's musicians began writing the album in early 2020, amid the rise of the global pandemic, and after narrowing down the song selection and tightening them up to their well-known rock 'n roll sound, the band hit the studio, although separately. Throughout ATBPO, fans hear Night Ranger continuing their hot streak that kicked off with 2011's Somewhere In California and led to the highly acclaimed High Road and Don't Let Up, the group's recent studio works showing them still burning with high-octane hard-rock energy.

Night Ranger takes the Event Center stage on June 3, and admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $30-60, with VIP Meet & Greet Experience entry available for $225 plus tax. For more information and tickets, call (563)328-8000 and visit RhythmCityCasino.com.