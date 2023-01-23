Nivrana: A Tribute to Nirvana, February 3

Friday, February 3, 8p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

In celebration of one of the best-selling and most popular bands of all time, the alt-rock musicians of Nivrana: A Tribute to Nirvana will brings their grunge talents to Common Chord's Redstone Room on February 3, with the Davenport venue hosting a repertoire of hits from the platinum- and diamond-selling albums Bleach, In Utero, and the timeless Nevermind.

Formed in Aberdeen, Washington, in 1987, Nirvana was founded by lead singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain and bassist Krist Novoselic, and the band went through a succession of drummers, most notably Chad Channing, before recruiting Dave Grohl in 1990. Nirvana's success popularized alternative rock, and they were often referenced as the figurehead band of Generation X, with their music maintaining a popular following and continuing to influence modern rock culture.

In the late 1980s, Nirvana established itself as part of the Seattle grunge scene, releasing its first album Bleach for the independent record label Sub Pop in 1989. They developed a sound that relied on dynamic contrasts, often between quiet verses and loud, heavy choruses. After signing to major label DGC Records in 1991, Nirvana found unexpected mainstream success with "Smells Like Teen Spirit," the first single from their landmark second album: 1991's Nevermind. A cultural phenomenon of the 1990s, Nevermind went on to become diamond-certified by the RIAA, and is largely credited for ending the dominance of hair metal in rock.

Characterized by their punk aesthetic, Nirvana's fusion of pop melodies with noise, combined with their themes of abjection and social alienation, brought them global popularity. Following extensive tours and the 1992 compilation album Incesticide and EP Hormoaning, the band released their highly anticipated third studio album with 1993's In Utero. The recording topped both the U.S. and U.K. album charts and was acclaimed by critics, but Nirvana disbanded following Cobain's suicide in April of 1994. Various posthumous releases have been overseen by Novoselic, Grohl, and Cobain's widow Courtney Love, with 1994's posthumous live album MTV Unplugged in New York winning Best Alternative Music Performance at the 1996 Grammy Awards.

Nirvana is one of the best-selling bands of all time, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide. During their three years as a mainstream act, Nirvana received an American Music Award, Brit Award, and Grammy Award, as well as seven MTV Video Music Awards and two NME Awards. They achieved five number-one hits on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, in 2004, Rolling Stone named Nirvana among the 100 greatest artists of all time, and the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 – the first year of their eligibility.

Nivrana: A Tribute to Nirvana plays the Redstone Room on February 3, admission to the 8 p.m. show is $12-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.