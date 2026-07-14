Noah Guthrie, July 26

Sunday, July 26, 2 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With Americana Highways raving that the artist delivers "earnest, breathless vocals that are perfectly evocative and powerful," Americana musician and former Glee cast member Noah Guthrie headlines a July 26 afternoon concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Red Guitar Music adding that Guthrie's 2022 release Blue Wall is "a fantastic record from a singer and songwriter with much to offer."

As stated in his NoahGuthrie.com biography: "Americana singer-songwriter, Noah Guthrie's sound has been described as possessing Chris Stapleton’s country/rock grit with the authenticity of Jason Isbell. The unique soulfulness in his richly textured voice and the unmistakable Southern influence in his music makes him capable of conveying emotion as only a handful of artists can in today’s musical landscape. Noah's latest album, Blue Wall, honors the Blue Ridge Mountains where he grew up and still resides. Noah is passionate about making good, honest music - music that sounds like him - music that relates - music that makes the listener feel something.

“Noah has built a strong following through powerful live performances, social media and television. He has released three critically-acclaimed albums. He has also performed on NBC’s Today Show and Tonight Show, Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family, and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. The producers at the hit FOX TV show, Glee, discovered his YouTube channel and were so impressed with Noah's voice, that they recruited him as a cast member for the sixth season of the show. Noah was also a semi-finalist on the 13th season of America's Got Talent.

"As a solo performer (as well as with his band, Good Trouble) Noah has performed at major festivals, fairs and clubs all over the United States and Europe. Noah has opened for an impressive group of artists including Ed Sheeran, Ben Rector, Corey Smith, Sister Hazel, Matt Nathanson, Dwight Yoakam and has had the rare privilege of opening 12 shows for the legendary, Willie Nelson!

“Noah Guthrie & Good Trouble are building a strong fan base through their blistering live performances and are poised to be a force on the cutting edge of a new wave of artists with something to say and the ability to inspire the audience to listen and come along for the ride."

Noah Guthrie performs his headlining engagement in Davenport on July 26, admission to the 2 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.