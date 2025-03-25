Noeline Hofmann, April 10

Thursday, April 10, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Hailing by the Tongue on the Post Festival as "a peach with pistol attitude," 20-year-old country singer/songwriter Noeline Hofmann headlines an April 10 engagement at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the young artist's laurels to date including scoring a feature on Zach Bryan’s The Great American Bar Scene and more than 37 million streams on Spotify.

At NoelineHofmann.com, we learn that "From bittersweet ballad to gritty barn burner, Noeline Hofmann brings the glowing expanse of the Plains to the stage – a voice with the golden charm of a meadowlark and lyricism with the strike of a rattlesnake. As observed by Whiskey Riff, 'This girl walks the walk and talks the talk.' Between a history of working in honky-tonks and punching cattle across the Canadian Prairies, Hofmann's sage songwriting and live show bleed a head-turning authenticity through her sterling brand of 'wild rose' country music.

"Named one of Holler Country's 24 New Country & Americana Artists for 2024, the notoriety of 20-year-old Hofmann's musical prowess has extended far beyond her home in the Badlands of Southern Alberta, Canada since emerging onto the scene in early 2023. Hot off of the release of a live video recording of her song 'Purple Gas,' episode number seven of Zach Bryan’s iconic video series The Belting Bronco, Hofmann hit the ground with the pedal down into 2024, and with tour dates supporting Charley Crockett and Wyatt Flores approaching in the coming months as well as plans to make her debut to streaming services within the year, has no intentions of letting up.

"As stated by Saving Country Music, 'Ultimately we’re not looking for the next performer that can draw comparisons to Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Colter Wall, or Sierra Ferrell. We’re looking for the next performer who like the aforementioned names is fiercely themselves, blazing a path forward through the thick underbrush of originality as opposed to the well-worn grooves of the familiar and formulaic ... . That is how singer and songwriter Noeline Hofmann is separating herself from the herd, even in these moments that are in her formative stages.' The trajectory of Hofmann’s snowballing acclaim straight out of the gate points towards a road ahead that is chock-full of stage lights and marquee signs; the making of a prominent new voice in the alternative country music soundscape."

Noeline Hoffman headlines her Davenport engagement on April 10 with support by singer/songwriter Kade Hoffman, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.