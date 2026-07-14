Nonpoint, July 25

Saturday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their forthcoming album The Last Word, planned for a September release and the musicians' first new full-length in eight years, the hard rockers and nu-metal artists on Nonpoint headline a July 25 concert at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, the band currently composed of vocalist Elias Soriano, drummer Robb Rivera, rhythm guitarist Rasheed Thomas, bassist Adam Woloszyn, and lead guitarist Jaysin Zeilstra.

In their online biography, the band asks: "What is Nonpoint? Is it the legendary live show? The stories of the oceans of crowds they command? Is it record after record of endless anthems, infectious riffs and chest pounding rhythms? Is it the words that helped to save, transform and sometimes define the lives of some? Or is it the 5 men that meet their audience face to face, night after night, show after show, just so they can say thank you to the people that came to see them play?

"Masters of, and pioneers in the nu-metal/rap-rock world, Nonpoint has quietly been the biggest and best kept secret of the rock/metal genre. Their songs and renowned performances have had music legends, from all corners of the genre and music industry, standing side stage to revel in the mayhem, to witness magic unfolding and audiences ignited. Hearing the chorus of the crowd as they recite the iconic melodies and lyrics of vocalist and frontman phenom, Elias Soriano. Watching him tentacle his iconic dreadlocks feet from the spinning and flying bodies in front of him and surrounding him onstage. Then with just a look, or wave of his hand, he makes a sea of people transform. Behind Elias, there’s rhythmic thunder created by co-founder and showman Robb Rivera as he flies through the air just before crashing down with unmatched force into their music. Rhythm guitarist, vocalist and visual performance master Rasheed Thomas alongside the high-flying powerhouse on bass Adam Woloszyn, both bring a force with medusa hair whips and flying guitars; they’ve re-defined the newest incarnation of Nonpoint. Now with the addition of Jason Zeilstra on lead guitar, whose chemistry with the rest of its members has begun to create a concoction that is poised to intoxicate audiences both old and new.

"In 2021, their song 'Ruthless' reached number 16 on Billboard’s Rock Chart, and were featured on the New Metal Tracks and Kickass Metal Playlist on Spotify with over 1.6 million combined subscribers, SiriusXM Octane’s Big Uns Countdown, LA Lloyd top 30, Loudwire Nights and 'Ruthless' was the featured track for AEW’s nationally televised event BLOOD AND GUTS on TNT in May. 'Ruthless' has reached over 3.5 million streams. Now their fan-voted cover of Prince’s 'When Doves Cry,' at over 1 million streams, has quickly become a fan favorite, from the crowd applause at shows to their support and momentum online."

Nonpoint brings their 2026 tour to Davenport on July 25 with additional sets by Spineshank, (hed) p.e., and Backhand Blue, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $42, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.