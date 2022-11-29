Not So Silent Night w/ Eva Under Fire, Alborn, Crobot, and Discrepancies, December 11

Saturday, December 11, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

On December 11, East Moline venue the Rust Belt and I-Rock 93.5 will ensure a Not So Silent Night for hard-rock fans, delivering a quartet of exhilarating sets by the up-and-coming and well-established talents of Eva Under Fire, Alborn, Crobot, and Discrepancies.

The Detroit-based rockers of Eva Under Fire got their start five years ago and instantly began cutting their teeth in the underground rock scene, building an enthusiastic fanbase the old-fashioned way. The band’s trajectory shifted toward the stratosphere when they sent an unsolicited demo to Better Noise Music, who recognized the band’s hybrid of rock, metal, pop and classic rock as something wholly unique. Inspired by everyone from the Deftones to Duran Duran, their upcoming album combines soaring melodies and relentless riffing with the powerful pipes of vocalist Eva Marie, who passionately spreads the band’s inclusive message of hope during these uncertain times.

Formed in 2016, Northern Illinois based alternative metal band Alborn consists of Justin Taylor (guitar/lead vocals), Alex Raser (drums/vocals), Zame Lewis (bass), and Nate Guske (guitar/vocals), and their sound has been compared to Deftones or a heavier version of Alice in Chains.As a startup, Alborn existed as a cover band under the moniker Alborn Theory, and after shortening their name in 2018, the band spent the latter part of that year tracking 10 original songs with Morgan Rose of Sevendust and Jose Urquiza of 3 Years Hollow. Having now shared stages with the likes of Shinedown, Sevendust, Buckcherry, Adelitas Way, Badflower, Gemini Syndrome, and Plush, Alborn released their EP Impairative and singles including “Full Circle," “Cause to Create,” and “Hindsight," landing success on Spotify’s Rock Hard playlist, SiriusXM Octane, and Music Choice.

The riff-monsters of Crobot conjure up the kind of rock ‘n’ roll that has grooves so powerful they throw you around the room and hooks high enough to shake the heavens. With tens of millions of streams, countless shows, and acclaim from the likes of Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Kerrang, BBC Radio, SiriusXM Octane, Loudwire, and Guitar World, band members Brandon Yeagley (vocals), Chris Bishop (guitar), Tim Peugh (bass), and Dan Ryan (drums) released their fifth full-length album Feel This in June. The recording is a follow-up to 2019s top-10 Heatseekers album Motherbrain, which enjoyed a 29-week run on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart and earned cumulative streams surpassing 30 million, 20 million of which were for the goliath single “Low Life."

Composed of Garrett Weakley (bass), Addison Bracher (guitar/vocals), Zach Allard (drums), and Antonio Metcalf (vocals), St. Louis' Discrepancies have formed a unique take on rap rock incorporating heavy riffs, soaring choruses, and breakdowns with intense lyricism and hip-hop elements. In 2018, the band signed to InVogue Records and released their debut album The Awakening, which had over a million streams in the first week. The Awakening also landed on Billboard charts, peaking at number 32 on Alternative New Artists. Discrepancies set out on multiple short-run tours throughout the year with bands such as Ded, Kottonmouth Kings, Memphis May Fire, and joined the lineup for Rock USA the following year. In January of 2020, the band released the first single from their second LP titled "Control," which pushed more than 500,000 views and streams before the album's release.

The Not So Silent Night event featuring Eva Under Fire, Alborn, Crobot, and Discrepancies takes place on December 11, admission to the 7 p.m. concert starts at $9.35, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.