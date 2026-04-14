Nova Singers: “Duruflé Requiem,” April 25 and 26

Saturday, April 25, 7:30 p.m.

First Lutheran Church, 364 East Water Street, Galesburg IL

Sunday, April 26, 4 p.m.

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport IA

Wrapping up their 40th season by combining with the Galesburg Community Chorus, the professional vocal ensemble Nova Singers will perform the Duruflé Requiem, this extraordinary major work with organ and professional orchestra enjoying performances at Galesburg's First Lutheran Church On April 25 and Davenport's St. Paul Lutheran Church on April 26.

With Nova Singers performing under the direction of founder Dr. Laura Lane and the Galesburg Community Chorus under the direction of Dr. Tim Pahel, Lane calls composer Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem a breathtakingly beautiful work that is consoling, uplifting and profoundly moving.

"I am thrilled that we are putting the beautiful voices of the Galesburg Community Chorus and the Nova Singers together for the very first time!" says Lane. "I chose the Duruflé Requiem for this event because it is unbelievably beautiful. It has quiet, intimate moments that swell into huge, powerful climaxes. Every melody is inspired by chant, yet this is the sweetest chant you will ever hear. Imagine lovely melodies combined with impressionistic harmonies, spiritual inspiration and drama—that is the Duruflé Requiem!" She adds that "Nova Singers will open the program with a few of our most beloved audience favorites.”

Founded by Lane in 1986, Nova Singers is a 22-voice ensemble with a nation-wide reputation for expressiveness, virtuosity, and innovative programming. Nova Singers has performed at state, regional, and national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association, has produced eight professional recordings (including five Christmas CDs), and has received numerous grants from the Illinois Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. From Byrd to Brahms to Arvo Pärt, versatility and flexibility have been hallmarks of the organization, and their uniqueness is frequently demonstrated in Nova Singers’ world premieres of commissions from composers such as Thea Musgrave, William Hawley and Ruth Watson Henderson.

The Galesburg Community Chorus, meanwhile, has brought high-quality music performances to audiences in west-central Illinois for the past 80 years. As Galesburg’s oldest continuing performing arts organization, the chorus provides local singers an opportunity to sing great choral-orchestral works and gives the community a chance to hear these works performed.

Duruflé Requiem is sponsored by G & M Distributors and Blick Art Materials. Both Nova Singers and Galesburg Community Chorus’ 2025-26 seasons are partially funded by grants from the Galesburg Community Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council. The Galesburg Community Chorus dedicates their participation in this performance to Chuck and Mary Runyon Gibbs.

The Nova Singers' Duruflé Requiem will be performed at Galesburg's First Lutheran Church on April 25 at 7:30 p.m., and at Davenport's St. Paul Lutheran Church on April 26 at 4 p.m. Admission is $17-20 with students admitted free, and more information and tickets are available by visiting NovaSingers.com.