“A Nova Christmas,” December 16 and 17

Friday, December 16, 7:30 p.m.

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport IA

Saturday, December 17, 7:30 p.m.

First Lutheran Church, 364 Water Street, Galesburg IL

For the first time in three years, an annually beloved holiday-music tradition returns to the area as the professional vocal ensemble the Nova Singers presents its latest A Nova Christmas concerts, with exciting and moving arrangements of non-secular, classical, traditional, and contemporary holiday favorites performed December 16 at Davenport's St. Paul Lutheran Church and December 17 at Galesburg's First Lutheran Church.

With this year's seasonal concerts featuring the ensemble performing alongside guest harpist Sarah Boren, who will accompany the choir on several pieces including Benjamin Britten’s "Ceremony of Carols," Nova Singers founder and music director Dr. Laura Lane says, “I am delighted that we are returning to A Nova Christmas for our holiday program, a request by singers and audience members alike. This program is filled with carols, old and new, from many parts of the world. Traditional carols include 'Wassail Song,' 'Deck the Halls,' 'The First Noel,' 'The Huron Carol,' 'In dulci jubilo,' and the much-beloved 'Locus iste.'

"Every single piece on this program is gorgeous," Lane continues, "but I admit that I’m really thrilled to be doing for the first time Britten’s 'Ceremony of Carols' for choir and harp! At times mysterious, at other times playful and celebratory, this work is full of variety and every moment is beautiful. There is nothing like a Nova Singers Christmas concert. Listening to these incredibly talented singers sing familiar and beautiful music is exactly what one needs to feel calm, peaceful and focused on what matters most in life. “

Guest harpist Sarah Boren is a graduate of Wheaton College and received her Masters of Music in Harp Performance from Temple University in Philadelphia. Boren serves as the harp and piano instructor at the Javaux Music School in Quincy, Illinois, and appears with orchestral and choral groups throughout the Midwest, including the Southeast Iowa Symphony, Quincy Symphony, Knox-Galesburg Symphony, Augustana Oratorio Society, and Galesburg Community Chorus.

Founded by Lane in 1986, Nova Singers is a 17-voice ensemble with a nation-wide reputation for expressiveness, virtuosity, and innovative programming. Nova Singers has performed at state, regional, and national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association, has produced nine professional recordings (including two Christmas albums), and has received numerous grants from the Illinois Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. From Byrd to Brahms to Arvo Pärt, versatility and flexibility have been hallmarks of the organization, and their uniqueness is frequently demonstrated in Nova Singers’ world premieres of commissions from composers such as Ruth Watson Henderson, Thea Musgrave, Bruce Polay, William Hawley, and Daniel Godsil. Composing the Nova Singers in its 2022-23 season are: Madalynn Baez; Heather Beck; Patt Burr; Tom Clark; Hillary Erb; Curtis Fischer-Oelschleager; David Foster; Allison Good; Peggy Hamilton; Dakota Howard; Joel Kolander; Sarah Lounsberry; Libby Moore; Brandon Ouellette; Callen Sederquist; Rachel C. Vickers; and John Whitson.

The Nova Singers' A Nova Christmas concerts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on December 16 and 17, with Friday's engagement at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, and Saturday's at the First Lutheran Church in Galesburg. Admission is $17-20, with students admitted free, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)341-7038 and visiting NovaSingers.com.