“A Nova Christmas,” December 15 and 16

Friday, December 15, 7:30 p.m.

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport IA

Saturday, December 16, 7:30 p.m.

First Lutheran Church, 364 Water Street, Galesburg IL

An annually beloved holiday-music tradition returns to the area as the professional vocal ensemble the Nova Singers presents its latest pair of A Nova Christmas concerts, with exciting and moving arrangements of favorite carols, traditional melodies, glorious ballads, and fascinating songs from around the world performed December 15 at Davenport's St. Paul Lutheran Church and December 16 at Galesburg's First Lutheran Church.

Describing this year's Nova Christmas concerts, the vocal group's founder and music director Dr. Laura Lane says, “The Singers and I absolutely love the new pieces on this program, and I know you will, too: the ethereal "O Emmanual," Toby Young’s playful and fun "Come and Dance," [Darmon] Meader’s jazzy "We Three Kings," and [Shawn] Kirchner’s "Silent Night," just to name a few. Please bring yourself and your loved ones to this year’s Nova Christmas. We do our best to explore the depths of human emotion and meaning, especially at Christmastime, and this year I know we’ll reach that goal. I want you to be there to share it with us. I promise you laughter, joy, nostalgia, mystery, that warm feeling in the pit of your stomach, and lots of Christmas magic.”

Founded by Lane in 1986, Nova Singers is a 17-voice ensemble with a nation-wide reputation for expressiveness, virtuosity, and innovative programming. Nova Singers has performed at state, regional, and national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association, has produced nine professional recordings (including five Christmas CDs), and has received numerous grants from the Illinois Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. From Byrd to Brahms to Arvo Pärt, versatility and flexibility have been hallmarks of the organization, and their uniqueness is frequently demonstrated in Nova Singers’ world premieres of commissions from composers such as Ruth Watson Henderson, Thea Musgrave, Bruce Polay, William Hawley, and Daniel Godsil.

Composing the Nova Singers in its 2023-24 season are: Madalynn Baez; Heather Beck; Patt Burr; Tom Clark; Hillary Erb; Curtis Fischer-Oelschleager; David Foster; Allison Good; Peggy Hamilton; Dakota Howard; Joel Kolander; Sarah Lounsberry; Libby Moore; Brandon Ouellette; Callen Sederquist; Rachel C. Vickers; and John Whitson.

The Nova Singers' A Nova Christmas concerts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on December 15 and 16, with Friday's engagement at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, and Saturday's at the First Lutheran Church in Galesburg. Admission is $17-20, with students admitted free, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)341-7038 and visiting NovaSingers.com.