The Nova Singers: “Peace, Love, Joy!”, December 10 and 11

Friday, December 10, 7:30 p.m.

First Congregational Church, 2201 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

Saturday, December 11, 7:30 p.m.

First Lutheran Church, 364 Water Street, Galesburg IL

Family audiences are invited to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and enjoy an evening of wonderful choral music when the professional vocal ensemble the Nova Singers treats listeners to the yuletide cheer of Peace, Love, Joy!, a pair of moving and uplifting concert events taking place on December 10 at Moline's First Congregational Church and December 11 at Galesburg's First Lutheran Church.

Describing her ensemble repertoire over the two nights, the Nova Singers founder and artistic director Dr. Laura Lane says, “I love every single piece on this program, but there are a few works I am really excited for the audience to experience! 'Listen to the Lambs,' by Nathaniel Dett, is full of drama, passion, and variety, and features a sweet soprano solo. 'Bring Us, O Lord God,' by William Harris, is one of the most exquisitely beautiful works we’ve ever sung, with its double-choir texture, gorgeous harmonies, and sensitive part-writing. 'Contre qui' is my personal favorite of Morten Lauridsen’s choral works, and I’m thrilled with the nuance and intimacy of expression the Singers are bringing to it. Plus, for those who have never heard Michael Barrett’s 'Indodana' live ... . Well, it is hard to describe the depth of the emotional impact. I also love the exuberance and effervescence of 'I Am Loved,' and the non-stop energy and joy of 'A Haitian Noel!'”

Founded by Dr. Lane in 1986, Nova Singers is a 19-voice ensemble with a nation-wide reputation for expressiveness, virtuosity, and innovative programming. Nova Singers has performed at state, regional, and national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association, has produced nine professional recordings, and has received numerous grants from the Illinois Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. From Byrd to Brahms to Arvo Pärt, versatility and flexibility have been hallmarks of the organization, and their uniqueness is frequently demonstrated in Nova Singers’ world premieres of commissions from composers such as Ruth Watson Henderson, Thea Musgrave, Bruce Polay, William Hawley, and Daniel Godsil.

Composing the Nova Singers in its 2021-22 season are: Jeffrey Bass, Keri Bass, Pat Burr, Pier Debes, Anne Earel, Pam Edwards, Hillary Erb, Dane Feenstra, Curtis Fischer-Oelschlaeger, Brian Katz, Joel Kolander, Sarah Lounsberry, Eric Misfeldt, Lori Potts, Marie Putman, Emily Shenk De-May, River Stanford, Michael Wahlmann, and Jenny Winn.

The Nova Singers' Peace, Love, Joy! concerts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on December 10 and 11, with Friday's engagement at the First Congreational Church in Moline, and Saturday's at the First Lutheran Church in Galesburg. Admission is $17-20 with students admitted free, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)341-7038 and visiting NovaSingers.com.