Virtual Performance: “Peace, Love, Joy!”, December 12

Saturday, December 12, 7:30 p.m.

Presented by the Nova Singers

An annual, eagerly awaited holiday-music tradition will be given a virtual twist on December 12 when the professional vocal ensemble the Nova Singers delivers its live-stream concert Peace, Love, Joy!, a seasonal celebration featuring solos, small group performances, and yuletide numbers performed by the entire ensemble.

Discussing her group's holiday event, Nova Singers music director Dr. Laura Lane says, “Since we cannot give our annual holiday concert, we have created the next best thing: a virtual live-stream event! You will see and hear videos of the Nova Singers recorded in August and September, outdoors, unseen by anyone before this moment. The singers chose their very favorite songs to sing for you, including “A Shoot Shall Come Forth,” “In Dulci Jubilo,” “Indodana,” and “Unclouded Day.” The raw emotion in “Indodana” is overwhelming and the pure joy of “Unclouded Day” will knock your socks off. The singers also poured themselves into their videos of solos and small ensembles. You will love hearing the men’s quartet singing “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” and the trio of men singing “O Holy Night” is gorgeous. I admit that the idea of live-streaming on Facebook makes me a bit nervous, but with our business manager Darla’s help, I will brave my fears! Please join me in my new adventure and hear and see the result of all of our fall work. We have done this work for you, our dear Nova family, as a gift for this strange and bizarre holiday season.”

Founded in 1986 by Knox College's music-department chair Lane, the Nova Singers gathers vocalists from across Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa who share common interests in expressive virtuosity, professional excellence, and community outreach. Ten albums have also been recorded by the Nova Singers over the years – including the holiday-music releases Mystery & Light, Behold a Star, and Mid-Winter – and with the ensemble performing at state, regional, and national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association and throughout the Midwest, the Nova Singers' efforts have been rewarded with grants from the Illinois Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts.

Peace, Love, Joy! will be presented via Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. on December 12, there is no fee to view the concert, and more information is available by visiting NovaSingers.com.