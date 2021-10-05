Nova Singers: “Singing Together,” October 16 and 17

Saturday, October 16, 7:30 p.m.

First Lutheran Church, 364 East Water Street, Galesburg IL

Sunday, October 17, 4 p.m.

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport IA

Performing in live public settings again for the first time in nearly two years, Galesburg's professional vocal ensemble the Nova Singers makes its long-awaited return in the hour-long concert event Singing Together, with the musical program taking place on October 16 at Galesburg's First Lutheran Church and on October 17 at Davenport's St. Paul Lutheran Church.

As the Nova Singers' founder, artistic director, and longtime music director Dr. Laura Lane states, “Singing is a communal art. It can be done alone, but there is nothing more glorious than many voices coming together as one. Nova Singers is ecstatic to bring you Singing Together, a concert featuring songs about singing, songs about music, and favorites personally requested by the Singers. Nova Singers is thrilled to once again be able to gather together and sing, and we can’t wait to sing for you! After more than a year apart we are so looking forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with you. And what a concert it’s going to be! The Singers and I have been rehearsing and they sound absolutely fantastic. I love every piece on this program and can’t wait to share it with you.”

Founded by Dr. Lane in 1986, Nova Singers is a 19-voice ensemble with a nation-wide reputation for expressiveness, virtuosity, and innovative programming. Nova Singers has performed at state, regional, and national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association, has produced nine professional recordings, and has received numerous grants from the Illinois Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. From Byrd to Brahms to Arvo Pärt, versatility and flexibility have been hallmarks of the organization, and their uniqueness is frequently demonstrated in Nova Singers’ world premieres of commissions from composers such as Ruth Watson Henderson, Thea Musgrave, Bruce Polay, William Hawley, and Daniel Godsil.

Composing the Nova Singers in its 2021-22 season are: Jeffrey Bass, Keri Bass, Pat Burr, Pier Debes, Anne Earel, Pam Edwards, Hillary Erb, Dane Feenstra, Curtis Fischer-Oelschlaeger, Brian Katz, Joel Kolander, Sarah Lounsberry, Eric Misfeldt, Lori Potts, Marie Putman, Emily Shenk De-May, River Stanford, Michael Wahlmann, and Jenny Winn.

The Nova Singers' intermission-less Singing Together concerts will be performed on October 16 at 7:30 p.m. in Galesburg's First Lutheran Church, and on October 17 at 4 p.m. at Davenport's St. Paul Lutheran Church. For the safety of performers and audience, the concerts are only open to those who are vaccinated, and audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination at the door and wear a mask. Admission is $17-20, with students admitted free, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)341-7038 and visiting NovaSingers.com.