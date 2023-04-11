Nova Singers: “A Voice of Her Own,” April 22 and 23

Saturday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.

First Lutheran Church, 364 East Water Street, Galesburg IL

Sunday, April 23, 4 p.m.

First Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport IA

For their final concert events of the 2022-23 season, Galesburg's professional vocal ensemble the Nova Singers will present an entire repertoire of works by women composers in A Voice of Her Own, boasting pieces by Medieval wonder Hildegard of Bingen, 17th-century prodigy Vittoria Aleotti, 19th-century geniuses Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel and Clara Schumann, and modern-day talents Abbie Betinis, Joan Szymko, and Hyo-Won Woo.

Featured on the A Voice of Her Own program is original choreography by Jennifer Smith, a professor of dance and director of the dance program at Galesburg's Knox College. The number's dancers, MJ Opulencia and Juan Enrique R. Irizarry, Jr., are a current and past Knox student, respectively, and also showcased in the concert events are pianist Sora Park Shepard, flutist Suyeon Ko, violinist Dortha DeWit, and cellist Steven Jackson.

Dr. Lane states, "I am thrilled to finally be able to perform this beautiful music! I designed this program for Spring of 2020, but we were unable to perform it due to the pandemic. This program is the realization of a long-held dream of mine: a program entirely of women composers from many centuries. You may not recognize all of the names on this program, but you will love each and every piece, as we do. And the variety is stunning! From Hildegard chant, to a Renaissance madrigal, to gorgeous part songs by Clara Schumann and Fanny Hensel, to the drama and operatic sound of child prodigy Lili Boulanger -- and that’s only the first half! The second half features Joan Szymko’s extraordinary At Such a Dizzy Height, with original choreography by Jennifer Smith and two professional dancers! The music and the choreography are absolutely gorgeous. I think this is the most unique program we have ever presented, and I want each and every one of you to hear it!”

Founded by Lane in 1986, Nova Singers is a 17-voice ensemble with a nation-wide reputation for expressiveness, virtuosity, and innovative programming. Nova Singers has performed at state, regional, and national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association, has produced nine professional recordings, and has received numerous grants from the Illinois Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. From Byrd to Brahms to Arvo Pärt, versatility and flexibility have been hallmarks of the organization, and their uniqueness is frequently demonstrated in Nova Singers’ world premieres of commissions from composers such as Ruth Watson Henderson, Thea Musgrave, Bruce Polay, William Hawley, and Daniel Godsil.

Composing the Nova Singers in its 2022-23 season are: Madalynn Baez; Heather Beck; Patt Burr; Tom Clark; Hillary Erb; Curtis Fischer-Oelschleager; David Foster; Allison Good; Peggy Hamilton; Dakota Howard; Joel Kolander; Sarah Lounsberry; Libby Moore; Brandon Ouellette; Callen Sederquist; Rachel C. Vickers; and John Whitson.

The Nova Singers' A Voice of Her Own concerts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on April 22 and 4 p.m. on April 23, with Saturday's engagement at the First Lutheran Church in Galesburg, and Sunday's at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. Admission is $17-20, with students admitted free, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)341-7038 and visiting NovaSingers.com.