Nova Singers: “The World Beloved – A Bluegrass Mass,” April 9 and 10

Saturday, April 9, 7:30 p.m.

First Lutheran Church, 364 East Water Street, Galesburg IL

Sunday, April 10, 2 p.m.

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport IA

A thrilling collaboration between Galesburg's professional vocal group Nva Singers and Minnesota's professional bluegrass band Monroe Crossing, The World Beloved – A Bluegrass Mass will be performed in both Galesburg and Davenport on April 9 and 10, each group performing individually and then taking the stage together to present a unique piece that combines traditional choral music with folk and bluegrass styles.

Describing the World Beloved program, Nova Singers founder and artistic director Dr. Laura Lane said, "Every year, the Singers have been asking me to bring back Monroe Crossing and do the Bluegrass Mass again. The incredibly talented members of Monroe Crossing, playing fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin and bass, will be featured in their own set, so you’ll get to hear each one of them. Then, when Nova Singers joins them on stage, you’ll hear the remarkably creative, joyful, and fun Bluegrass Mass. We promise that you will be smiling when you walk out of the concert, and I bet you’ll be smiling for hours after!”

For nearly 20 years, this Monroe Crossing has averaged more than 100 shows a year performing in intimate rooms, community theatres, major venues, and outdoor festivals. The group currently boasts three of its original members – Mark Anderson (bass), Lisa Fuglie (fiddle and lead vocals), and Matt Thompson (mandolin and harmony vocals) – with Derek Johnson (guitar and lead vocals) having joined in 2011, and David Robinson (banjo, dobro, and backing vocals) in 2012. Monroe Crossing was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2007, and its musicians have twice been selected to showcase at the annual World of Bluegrass convention hosted by the International Bluegrass Music Association. They have also appeared twice at Carnegie Hall, and in 2016, had the honor of being the first Minnesota bluegrass band to perform in South Korea. Monroe Crossing has recorded 17 CDs to date, with the band’s discography composed of traditional and original bluegrass, three bluegrass gospel recordings, a tribute to Bill Monroe, a collection of classic country, two Christmas recordings, and two collaborations with the award-winning choir Vocal Essence.

Founded by Lane in 1986, Nova Singers is a 19-voice ensemble with a nation-wide reputation for expressiveness, virtuosity, and innovative programming. Nova Singers has performed at state, regional, and national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association, has produced nine professional recordings, and has received numerous grants from the Illinois Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. From Byrd to Brahms to Arvo Pärt, versatility and flexibility have been hallmarks of the organization, and their uniqueness is frequently demonstrated in Nova Singers’ world premieres of commissions from composers such as Ruth Watson Henderson, Thea Musgrave, Bruce Polay, William Hawley, and Daniel Godsil. Composing the Nova Singers in its 2021-22 season are: Jeffrey Bass, Keri Bass, Pat Burr, Pier Debes, Anne Earel, Pam Edwards, Hillary Erb, Dane Feenstra, Curtis Fischer-Oelschlaeger, Brian Katz, Joel Kolander, Sarah Lounsberry, Eric Misfeldt, Lori Potts, Marie Putman, Emily Shenk De-May, River Stanford, Michael Wahlmann, and Jenny Winn.

The Nova Singers' The World Beloved – A Bluegrass Mass concerts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on April 9 and 2 p.m. on April 10, with Saturday's engagement at the First Lutheran Church in Galesburg, and Sunday's at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. Admission is $17-20, with students admitted free, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)341-7038 and visiting NovaSingers.com.