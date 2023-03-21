Nu-Metal Madness Tour 2, April 6

Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

A quartet of rock, punk, and metal acts will take the stage at East Moline venue The Rust Belt on April 6 with the area arrival of the Nu-Metal Madness Tour 2, an exhilarating night for the genre's fans boasting a lineup of touring artists (hed)p.e., Crazy Town X, Adema, and Tantric.

Since 1994, (hed)p.e. has been turning heads with their brand of original and unique music. The band has been called everything from rock, metal, punk, reggae, rapcore, and more, and with such a vast career and 10 studio albums, the band has earned their place as one of the most original and well respected acts on the planet. “We here at (hed)p.e. come to bring inspirational music for the worldwide family," says vocalist and founding member Jahred. "I want my people to know its okay to fall. Just get the f--- up!!! Our mission: to go forward with our music and shine a light in the darkness. Blending metal, reggae, hip hop and punk, we’ve cultivated a worldwide underground following. Inspiring revolution and reflection every step of the way."

Crazy Town X is a rap-rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1995 by Bret Mazur and Seth Binzer, and is best known for their 2000 hit single, “Butterfly." which reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and helped their debut album The Gift of Game sell more than 1.5 million units. Since then, with a series of lineup changes, the group released Brimstone and The Darkhorse Sluggers, with singles ranging from 2001's "Revolving Door" to 2013's "Lemonface" to last year's "Leeches" (featuring Ray Garrison).

Adema is a nu-metal band from Bakersfield, California, and was formed in 2000 with lead vocalist Mark Chavez, vocalist/guitarist Tim Fluckey, guitarist Mike Ransom, bassist Dave DeRoo, and drummer Kris Kohls. The band released their first two albums, Adema and Unstable, which brought the band worldwide success. In 2005, they delivered Planets, followed in 2007 by Kill the Headlights. A forthcoming album, 360 Degrees of Separation, has also been announced, and the group's EPs include 2002's Insomniac's Dream and 2013's Topple the Giants.

The Louisville-based post-grunge group Tantric have defined themselves through six studio albums as a groove-laden, guitar-rich rock band boasting dense vocal harmonies and infectious vocal melodies. Frontman Hugo Ferreira’s unique soulful baritone vocals, ranging from angsty rasps to melodious melancholy, are a testament for the signature Tantric sound, and along with the usual intricate guitar work and infectious riffs, layering over complex textures has become the hallmark of the group's sound. Through the course of 15 years, Ferreira has managed to keep the entity that is Tantric alive and well, saying, “I consider Tantric a boat that I float in – it’s a vessel that carries the music. So I never feel restrictions. It doesn’t have any rules. Tantric music can be super-heavy, light–or both It’s really an open book with no ending in sight."

The Nu Metal Madness Tour hits East Moline on April 6, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event starts at $20.75, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.