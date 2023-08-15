15 Aug 2023

The Nude Party, August 26

By Reader Staff

The Nude Party at the Codfish Hollow Barn -- August 26.

Saturday, August 26, 8 p.m.

Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

Touring in support of their springtime release Rides On, a recording that No Depression deemed "thoughtful and wide-ranging, cohesive and tight" and that Glide magazine called "their strongest album yet," the indie folk-rockers of The Nudy Party headline an August 26 concert at Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn, their third and most recent song collection leading American Songwriter to state that "when the album is over, you’ll want to hit the repeat button."

Formed at North Carolina's Appalachian State University in 2012, The Nude Party is a six-piece outfit composed of vocalists Austin Brose (percussion), Alexander Castillo (bass), Shaun Couture (guitar), Patton Magee (guitar and harmonica), and Don Merrill (piano) alongside drummer Conor Mikita. (Jon “Catfish” Delorme also joins in as a live-show band member on pedal steel.) At the end of their freshman year, this group of friends moved into a lake house outside of town and began learning their respective instruments to jam on rudimentary riffs and their favorite garage-rock songs. The sextet quickly gained a following in Boone, North Carolina, often performing in the nude at a Boone party palace referred to as the “505 House”. The informal aggregation of friends melded to become a defined unit calling themselves simply The Nude Party.

Upon graduating from the university, the group hit the national-tour circuit and encountered Oakley Munson (of The Black Lips) when supporting his band The Shine Brothers. Munson offered to produce their debut EP, solidifying a long-term creative and personal bond with the musicians, and the Nude Party's Hot Tub EP led to an increasingly extensive touring schedule. Early support tours with Ron Gallo, Twen, Sunflower Bean, Charlie Megira, Black Lips, and The Mystery Lights resulted in higher-profile opportunities supporting King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Cold War Kids, Cherry Glazer, Insecure Men, The Murlocs, Broncho, and The Growlers.

Released in 2018, the Nudy Party's eponymous album debut received widespread critical acclaim, with Rolling Stone heralding it as "equal parts ‘I'm Waiting for the Man’ Velvet Underground and Exile on Main Street Stones," adding that it was "a flapping-in-the-breeze album that evokes Nuggets garage rock." And arriving two years later, sophomore effort Midnight Manor received praise for its development from the band's debut, particularly the evolution of Magee's songwriting to touch on more personal themes. DIY Magazine described the record as “dripping with exuberant charm," saying that "The Nude Party might throw back to the past, but there's clearly some very present ambition here, too."

The Nude Party headlines their Maquoketa engagement on August 26, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $25, and tickets are available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 