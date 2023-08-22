22 Aug 2023

The Oak Ridge Boys, September 1

By Reader Staff

The Oak Ridge Boys at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center -- September 1.

Friday, September 1, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

One of the country's most venerated and lauded country, gospel, and bluegrass ensembles makes an eagerly awaited appearance at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on September 1 when the the Grammy Award-winning group The Oak Ridge Boys returns to the Quad Cities, their astounding recording career ranging from their 1956 debut The Oak Ride Quartet to 2021's Front Porch Singin'.

Designed solely as a southern-gospel outfit when its musicians first collaborated in the 1950s, the Oak Ridge Boys switched its focus to country music the mid-1970s, releasing a string of hit albums and singles that lasted into the 1990s. Composed of Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban, the group finds its current discography composed of 31 studio albums and 56 singles, with their highest-selling album 1981's Fancy Free, a release certified double-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Of the Oak Ridge Boys' singles, 17 reached number-one on Billboard's country singles charts, with more than 30 in total landing on the top 10. Two of these songs, “Elvira” and “Bobbie Sue,” were also top-40 pop and adult-contemporary hits, with the former platinum-certified. Four additional singles – “Sail Away,” “Dream On,” “Heart of Mine,” and “Fancy Free” – also landed on the adult-contemporary charts, while “So Fine” and “American Made” emerging on on Billboard pop charts.

Among the band's many honors and citations over the years are five Grammy Awards, four Country Music Association Awards, eight GMA Dove Awards, and two Academy of Country Music Awards, with the Oak Ridge Boys also enjoying 2000 induction in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and 2015 induction in the Country Music Hall of Fame. The artists' Resort Center concert, meanwhile, will find the quartet performing a mixture of traditional and contemporary songs demonstrating the exquisite blend of their four-part harmonies, as well as the excitement of the musicians' eternally popular stage show widely acknowledged as among the most entertaining anywhere.

The Oak Ridge Boys play their Event Center engagement on September 1, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $35-65, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.

