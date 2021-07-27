Old Dominion, August 6

Friday, August 6, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Appearing as the fifth grandstand act in this year's Mississippi Valley Fair, the chart-topping country musicians of Old Dominion perform hits from their acclaimed, three-album repertoire on August 6, the popular touring ensemble having scored four Academy of Country Music Awards and eight top-10 Billboard singles over the past six years.

Formed in Nashville and composed of Matthew Ramsey (lead vocals), Trevor Rosen (guitar and keyboards), Whit Sellers (drums), Geoff Sprung (bass guitar), and Brad Tursi (guitar), Old Dominion performs contemporary country with rock instrumentation and pop overtones, and was initially formed to showcase songs written by its individual band members. With many of their compositions recorded by the likes of Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Dierks Bentley, the Band Perry, and Craig Morgan, the group began attracting significant attention in Nashville that led to Old Dominion's releasing a self-titled EP in the fall of 2014. The Old Dominion EP debuted on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart at number 33 and number nine on the U.S. Heatseekers chart, and let to a moderate hit single in “Shut Me Up.” Its song “Break Up with Him,” however, topped the charts on Billboard's U.S. Country Airplay chart and received CMT Music Award nominations for “Group/Duo Video of the Year” and “Breakthrough Video of the Year,” leading to the group signing with RCA Nashville.

Released in 2015, Old Dominion's first studio album Meat & Candy enjoyed gold certification and rose to number three on Billboard's U.S. Country chart, with the band's two subsequent albums – 2017's Happy Endings and 2019's Old Dominion – topping the chart and making the top-10 of the Billboard 200. The ensemble scored six number-one hits in a row with “Song for Another Time,” “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart,” “Written in the Sand,” “Hotel Key,” “Make It Sweet,” and “One Man Band.” Old Dominion's professional accolades, meanwhile, include two Academy of Country Music Awards and two nominations as “Vocal Group of the Year,” a 2016 ACM for “Breakthrough Group/Duo of the Year,” and three “Vocal Group of the Year” citations, including one last year, by the Country Music Association Awards.

Old Dominion performs its Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds set at 8 p.m. on August 6, and $90 MVF Fun Cards are required for admittance into any and all Grandstand concerts this summer. For more information on the concert and the 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair, call (563)326-5338 and visit MVFair.com.