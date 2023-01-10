Old Dominion, January 21

Saturday, January 21, 7:30 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Touring in support of their most recent album Time, Tequila, & Therapy, a release that Roughstock called "right up there with the best of the contemporary country-music records to be released in 2021," the chart-topping musicians of Old Dominion headline a January 21 concert at Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK, the popular touring ensemble having scored four Academy of Country Music Awards and nine top-10 Billboard singles over the past seven years.

Formed in Nashville and composed of Matthew Ramsey (lead vocals), Trevor Rosen (guitar and keyboards), Whit Sellers (drums), Geoff Sprung (bass guitar), and Brad Tursi (guitar), Old Dominion performs contemporary country with rock instrumentation and pop overtones, and was initially formed to showcase songs written by its individual band members. With many of their compositions recorded by the likes of Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Dierks Bentley, the Band Perry, and Craig Morgan, the group began attracting significant attention in Nashville that led to Old Dominion's releasing a self-titled EP in the fall of 2014. The Old Dominion recording debuted on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart at number 33 and number nine on the U.S. Heatseekers chart, and let to a moderate hit single in “Shut Me Up.” Its song “Break Up with Him,” however, topped the charts on Billboard's U.S. Country Airplay chart and received CMT Music Award nominations for “Group/Duo Video of the Year” and “Breakthrough Video of the Year,” leading to the group signing with RCA Nashville.

Released in 2015, Old Dominion's first studio album Meat & Candy enjoyed gold certification and rose to number three on Billboard's U.S. Country chart, with the band's next two albums – 2017's Happy Endings and 2019's Old Dominion – topping the chart and making the top-10 of the Billboard 200. The ensemble scored six number-one hits in a row with “Song for Another Time,” “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart,” “Written in the Sand,” “Hotel Key,” “Make It Sweet,” and “One Man Band,” with Time, Tequila, & Therapy's "I Was on a Boat That Day" a platinum-selling hit in the United States and a cart-topping smash in Cana. Old Dominion's professional accolades, meanwhile, include two Academy of Country Music Awards and two nominations as “Vocal Group of the Year,” a 2016 ACM for “Breakthrough Group/Duo of the Year,” and three “Vocal Group of the Year” citations, including one in 2020, by the Country Music Association Awards.

Old Dominion headlines their January 21 engagement with sets by special guests Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $33-73, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.