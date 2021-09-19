19 Sep 2021

Old Shoe, October 1

By Reader Staff

Old Shoe at the Redstone Room -- October 1.

Friday, October 1, 7:30 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

A five-piece ensemble that, according to WSUM.org, “incorporates rock, bluegrass, jazz, and a little folk, creating nothing but an upbeat atmosphere,” the Chicago-based musicians of Old Shoe play Davenport's Redstone Room on October 1, the band's most recent release Country Home a compilation of 13 original tracks that were praised by GratefulWeb.com for the songs' ability to “paint a diverse landscape of American life.”

Currently celebrating the ensemble's 12th year of professional performance, Old Shoe boasts guitarist Paul Priest, bass player Daniel Whittier Huber, drummer Jonathan Reed, keyboard/organ/mandolin player Joe Day, and guitarist Matt Robinson, the latter an alumnus of Rock Island's Augustana College. Following the release of the group's self-titled 2009 debut and 2011 album Let Yourself In, the jam band began touring throughout the Midwest, performing at high-profile festivals including Summer Camp and Wakarusa, and opening for the likes of Leftover Salmon, Keller Williams, Greensky Bluegrass, and Grammy Award winner Bruce Hornsby. In 2011, the quintet also inaugurated its own summertime music festival Shoe Fest, an annual event that The News-Gazatte called “a beautiful celebration of bluegrass, roots rock, funk, jazz-fusion, reggae, and more.”

Old Shoe found its profile raised even further with the release of 2013's Family, in which the artists collaborated with musicians from The Henhouse Prowlers and The Low Down Brass Band. WSUM.org described Family as “a culmination of [Old Shoe's] growth and progress,” and Illinois radio station WXRT named it the Best Local Album of 2013. Country Home, released at the end of 2017, continued in the band's exhilarating roots-rock vein, and as Robinson told Relix magazine, the album was created without much in the way of post-recording cleanup: “We grew up listening to these classic albums that were created with everyone in the same room, and we were after that old school rock 'n' roll magic.”

Old Shoe's plays the Redstone Room on October 1 with an opening set by Dave Zollo & the Body Electric, admission is $12-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

On Stands Now

Email info@rcreader.com to become a Reader pick-up location.

River Cities Reader #989 - ... by River Cities Reader

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 