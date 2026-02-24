Ole 60, March 6

Friday, March 6, 8:15 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Currently traveling the country in their “Smokestack Town '26 Tour,” Ole 60, self-described as “not your father's country band,” headlines a March 6 engagement at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, The Westview Wire giving the musicians' 2025 album Smokestack Town five our of five stars, and The Bluegrass Situation calling the ensemble "one of the most intriguing new acts in Americana."

Originally formed in the provinces of Hancock County, Kentucky, Ole 60 is composed of Jacob Ty Young (lead vocals/guitar), Ryan Laslie (lead guitar), Tristan Roby (rhythm guitar), Aden Wood (drums), Colby Clark (bass). and Dwight McGlynn (steel, banjo). Caught in the crosshairs of indie rock sonics, folk songwriting, and country sensibilities, the six-piece from Hawesville shot to notoriety in 2024 with “smoke & a light,” topping Spotify’s U.S. Viral Top 50 chart with the on-fire single and the Apple Music Country Albums chart with their debut EP three twenty four, surpassing genre titans Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen in the process. Last September, Ole 60 accomplished the feat again with their sophomore EP Songs About You and breakout hit “Thoughts of You,” topping TikTok’s all-genre Viral 50 Music chart.

Its musicians stating that they're heavily influenced by Smashing Pumpkins, Metallica, Radiohead, John Prine, and Nicholas Jamerson, with nearly 700 million global career streams, the band delivers with what Billboard magazine decreed “solid musicianship, a willingness to experiment with sounds from psychedelic-tinged rock to more stripped-down fare, and a penchant for detailed storytelling." Currently headlining venues nationwide on the tour named after their recent recording, the gentlemen from Kentucky debuted their first album Smokestack Town this past fall, along with the surprise follow-up single “Can’t Take It With You.”

Ole 60 brings their "Smokestack Town Tour" to East Moline on March 6 with additional sets by Gabriella Rose and Phil Kane, admission to the 8:15 p.m. concert is $48, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.