Olive Klug, April 16

Wednesday, April 16, 5 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the artist's 2023 debut Don't You Dare Make Me Jaded lauded by Americana UK as "highly accomplished and noteworthy" and its creator "a voice to reckon with," contemporary-folk singer/songwriter Olive Klug headlines an April 16 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist touring in support of their upcoming April album Lost Dog and currently amassing more than 8 million streams on tracks including “Raining In June."

As stated at OliveKlug.com, the singer/songwriter "refuses to be put in a box. Working out who you are in front of an ever-growing audience is no small task, but one that the Portland-bred, currently van-dwelling singer/songwriter is up for and thriving.

"Olive graduated with a liberal arts degree shortly before the 2020 pandemic derailed their plans of pursuing a career in social work. Though they'd recorded and self-released the 2019 EP Fire Alarm from a childhood friend's bedroom, up until early 2021, Olive categorized their music as either a hobby or a pipe dream, depending on who was asking. However, after being laid off of a teaching job in late 2020, Olive starting working as a barista and decided to commit all of their extra energy to an ever-growing community of fans online.

"Olive can't help but be unapologetically themselves, something their community of fans (dubbed the 'Klug Bugs' on Instagram and Discord) appreciate most about them. Combining their knack for storytelling with a lilting soprano voice, Klug offers observations with an unflinching honesty. 'I'll stop seeking to find, start saying what's on my mind,' sings Klug on 'Out Of Line,' the lead single from their 2023 label-debut album, Don't You Dare Make Me Jaded.

"While only a relatively short time since the singer/songwriter has fully pursued the nontraditional life of a touring musician, their sophomore album Lost Dog (out April 25, 2025) finds them contemplating a propensity for adventure no matter what avenue of love and loss it leads down. Although still very young, on Lost Dog Klug artfully addresses 'aging as a neurodivergent free spirit' on the road with an unarguably talented ability to fearlessly voice deeply held emotions.

"Olive's social work background grounds them in community, a word they keep coming back to when ego proves unfulfilling. After attending Folk Alliance International for the last three years, Olive is excited to solidify themselves as a fixture of the greater folk community and return to what inspires them the most about music: the catharsis and social change that is possible when people come together and share themselves through song."

Olive Klug performs their Davenport engagement on April 16 with an additional set by Pine & Fire, admission to the 5 p.m. concert Is $23.81, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.