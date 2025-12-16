16 Dec 2025

“On Fire: The Jerry Lee Lewis Story,” December 31

By Reader Staff

“On Fire: The Jerry Lee Lewis Story" at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center -- December 31.

Wednesday, December 31, 7 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

With the performer reprising his iconic performance from the Tony-winning Broadway musical Million Dollar Quartet, Branson, Missouri’s favorite piano man David Brooks brings On Fire: The Jerry Lee Lewis Story to Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center on December 31, the artist and his live band celebrating the country and rockabilly superstar's repertoire through in-your-face talent and unforgettable style.

In On Fire, audiences are invited to step into the world of rock ‘n’ roll’s wildest piano man, Jerry Lee Lewis. This high-energy production takes you on a musical journey through the life and legacy of “The Killer,” featuring his greatest hits, untold stories, and the electrifying stage presence that changed music forever. From “Great Balls of Fire” to “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” you’ll experience the raw energy, driving piano, and unstoppable spirit that made Jerry Lee Lewis a legend. Backed by a powerhouse band and dynamic stage production, this touring showcase for famed Branson entertainer Brooks is more than a concert, it’s a full-throttle tribute that will have you tapping your feet and singing along.

One of the pioneers of rockabilly, Jerry Lee Lewis recorded more than 40 albums in a career spanning seven decades. Lewis was a versatile artist, and recorded songs in multiple genres. In 1986, he was one of the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and was the last surviving rock and roll pioneer of Sun Records. Some of his best known songs are "Great Balls of Fire," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," and "High School Confidential." His album Live at the Star Club, Hamburg, is widely considered one of the greatest live concert albums ever. During his venerated career in music, Lewis had 30 songs reach the top 10 on the Billboard Country-and-Western chart. Lewis was regarded as one of the greatest and most influential pianists of the rock and roll era, and was ranked number 24 on Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time."

David Brooks and On Fire: The Jerry Lee Lewis Story come to Maquoketa on December 31, admission to the special 7 p.m. New Year's Eve performance is $35-38, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)652-9815 and visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.

