The One Time at Band Camp Bash, March 19

Thursday, March 19, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

An evening of hard rock, alt-metal, hip-hop, and even standup comedy is on the March 19 docket at East Moline venue the Rust Belt, with the venue's The One Time at Band Camp Bash featuring an exhilarating night with Scotty Austin (former lead singer of Saving Abel), Danny Boone (founding member and frontman of Rehab), and Tim King (founding member and bass player for Soil), the event hosted by comedian, singer, and frequent Adam Sandler collaborator Peter Dante.

Scotty Austin distinguishes himself as a unique figure in the realm of rock music. Boasting a rich performance history spanning various genres and showcasing his talents as a multi-instrumentalist across the United States, he brings a fresh perspective to music composition. Scotty is a Grammy Award winning artist. His commitment and skill have resulted in significant milestones, including a Grammy Award for his contribution to a chart-topping Dead Rising video game soundtrack with "Supernova Syndicate." Throughout his solo career, he has performed in 40-plus states, released singles such as "Black Friday," and amassed a substantial following with impressive streaming statistics. Expressing gratitude for his tenure with Saving Abel, Scotty eagerly anticipates forthcoming projects, including upcoming radio releases and a vibrant future in the music industry.

Danny Boone, as stated at AllMusic.com, "was born Danny Alexander in Warner Robins, Georgia. Interested in rap and hip-hop since high school, and growing up surrounded by country and Southern rock, Boone formed the southern hip-hop group Rehab with Brooks Buford in the late 1990s. Both were recovering alcoholics and drug addicts, but the duo did not actually meet in a rehab center as has often been reported. Blending rap with rock, the duo released a debut album, Southern Discomfort, with Sony in 2000. Two years later, after a heavy touring schedule, Buford left Rehab. Boone retained the name, added singer and songwriter Demun Jones, and expanded the group to a quintet. Signing with Arshid Entertainment, the reconstituted version of Rehab released the impressive Graffiti the World in 2005, which was picked up by Universal and re-released in 2008 with a re-recording of 'Sittin' at a Bar' (an infectious track from Southern Discomfort that became a jukebox and radio favorite over time, prompting Epic to re-release the debut album as Sittin' at a Bar without the band's permission), now retitled 'Bartender Song.' Welcome Home arrived in 2010, again from Universal. Boone released his first solo album, Fish Grease, in the summer of 2014 on Colt Ford's Average Joe's label."

Formed in 1997 around the talents of bass player Tim King, vocalist Ryan McCombs, drummer Tom Schofield, and guitarists Adam Zadel and Shaun Glass, Soil, as stated at AllMusic.com, "released their debut EP, El Chupacabra!, in 1998, followed by the full-length Throttle Junkies in 1999. Their sophomore release, Scars, found success both nationally and internationally through two strong singles, 'Unreal' and 'Halo.' It was followed in 2001 by an eponymous EP, and later in 2004 with re.de.fine, which included the high-charting title cut. McCombs left the fold that year, eventually joining Drowning Pool. He was replaced by A.J. Cavalier on the band's 2006 debut for DRT, True Self, which was followed by a slew of European festival appearances and U.S. tours with Sevendust, 10 Years, and Godsmack. In 2009, the band released Picture Perfect, heralded by the single 'Like It Is.' It would serve as the last studio outing with Cavalier behind the mic.

"Soil's next full-length release was the 2012 concert album Re-Live-ing the Scars: In London, recorded the previous year. Album number six, Whole, appeared in 2013, and saw the group reuniting with original vocalist Ryan McCombs. The band's first compilation album, Scream: The Essentials, appeared in 2017, and Soil issued the Foo Fighters cover 'Monkey Wrench' in 2022 to honor the passing of Taylor Hawkins. The single appeared on the full-length covers LP, Play It Forward, later that year. Restoration, a collection of studio re-recordings of some of the band's most notable songs, arrived in 2023."

Hosting the Rust Belt's The One Time at Band Camp Bash, Peter Dante is an actor, comedian, and singer primarily recognized for his supporting roles in films produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison productions. A longtime friend and frequent collaborator of Sandler, Dante debuted in features such as The Wedding Singer (1998) and The Waterboy (1998), where he portrayed comic sidekicks and ensemble characters, continuing in titles including Little Nicky (2000), Mr. Deeds (2002), 50 First Dates (2004), and Grandma’s Boy (2006), the latter of which he also co-produced.

The One Time at Band Camp event featuring Scotty Austin, Danny Boone, Tim King, and Peter Dante takes place in East Moline on March 19, admission to the 7 p.m. show starts at $27.13, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.