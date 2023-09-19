Organ Fairchild, September 29

Friday, September 29, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Praised by The Buffalo News as "fiery, passionate, and deeply musical," the collective musical talents of Organ Fairchild headline a September 29 concert event at Davenport's Redstone Room, their 40-plus years of professional experience inspiring the United Kingdom's Soul & Jazz & Funk to call the outfit "a veritable cocktail of flavours – no gimmicks, no hype."

Jam scene mainstays Joe Bellanti, Corey Kertzie, and Dave Ruch first met in 1983 as members of Buffalo, New York Grateful Dead cover band named Wild Knights, a group that still plays reunion shows to this day. But it wasn’t until early 2020 that the musicians and longtime friends wrote their first original music together, this time as three-piece instrumental organ trio/funky jam band Organ Fairchild. Individually, these veteran musicians have played with the gifted likes of Bob Weir, Rob Wasserman, Robbie Krieger of The Doors, Nels Cline, Tony Rice, moe., Oteil Burbridge, Steve Kimock, Keller Williams, Strangefolk, Gibb Droll, Big Leg Emma, and Juggling Suns among additional artists. Since early 2020, however, they’ve also joined together in the pursuit of groovy tunes and juicy jams in their high-powered organ-trio format.

With Live for Live Music proclaiming that "decades of musical camaraderie and telepathy shine through” in Organ Fairchild's live performances, the group has been featured on Spotify’s “Instrumental Funk” editorial playlist, has enjoyed a four-set booking at the 2023 Summer Camp Music Festival, and made a mainstage appearance at New York's Borderland Festival for an audience of more than 7,000. Having been voted New York's top emerging band (out of 64 groups) in 2021, Organ Fairchild has also performed festivals and concert events alongside Goose, Trey Anastasio Band, Umphrey’s McGee, moe., Melvin Seals and JGB, Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene, Andy Frasco & the U.N., Sophistafunk, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Sam Grisman Project, and Dogs in a Pile. Additionally, the musicians have been ranked on Jambands.com's Radio Charts Top 30 List, with the band also invited to sit in during a sold-out 2022 Andy Frasco & U.N. show at the prestigious Town Ballroom.

Organ Fairchild performs their Redstone Room engagement on September 29, admission to the 8 p.m. Davenport concert is $10-12, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.