La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga, November 4

Saturday, November 4, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

One of the most influential and popular Mexican music ensembles of all time, La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga headlines a special November 4 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the outfit famed for releasing nearly four dozen albums since 1990 and lineups that have included such noted singers as Julio Preciado, Jorge Cordero, Nico Flores, and Chuy Liz á rraga.

Formed in 1965, La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga remains one of the most significant Mexican banda groups in North American history. Although La Original Banda El Limon was originally led by other musicians, clarinetist Salvador Lizarraga took over as bandleader in 1976. Longtime fans know that the word "original" in the band's name refers to the fact that the original Banda el Limón split into two factions, one led by Lizárraga and the other (known as La Arrolladora Banda el Limón) by René Camacho, also a clarinetist. Throughout their history, the group has balanced old and new forms more than others; although their sound and arrangements are proudly traditional, they were one of the first banda acts to amplify and synthesize their sound.

It wasn't until 1990 that La Original Banda El Limon released their first album Puro Mazatlan, but the group has since issued several dozen more. In 2009, the ensemble's Derecho de Antiguedad earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Banda Album, while celebrated Colombian singer/songwriter Juan Esteban Aristizábal Vásquez (known professionally as Juanes) guested on "Y No Regresas," the closing track on their 2011 album El Primer Lugar. Other smash hits for the outfit include 2010's Soy Tu Maestro: 45 Años Gracias a Ti, 2013's Fin de Semana, and 2016's Mas Original Que Nunca, and La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga has thus far won three Latin Grammy Awards, including two for Best Banda Album, plus a 2012 nod for "El Mejor Perfume," which was named Best Regional Mexican Song. Among their additional accolades are three award wins from Premio Texas and a 2010 citation from Galardón a los Grandes.

La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga plays their Event Center engagement on November 4, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $30 or $500 for a table of 10, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.