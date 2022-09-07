Orphan Jon, September 18

Sunday, September 18, 3:30 p.m.

Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill, 2606 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Currently touring in support of Reckless Abandon, the artist's second Rip Cat Records release with his ensemble The Abandoned, the celebrated Orphan Jon – in a performance co-presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society – plays an afternoon set at Davenport's Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill on September 18, the blues master and his touring musicians lauded by Rock & Blues Muse as “an important addition to the American roots- and blues-music tapestry.”

Described by blues historian Al Factorman as “a must-see, must-hear band that is turning heads everywhere they perform,” Orphan Jon & the Abandoned is fronted by Southern Californian Jon English, who was orphaned at age one along with his three older brothers. After spending years in foster homes and orphanages, English was finally adopted at age 10, and while he states that his new mother was both physically and emotionally abusive, English told Blues Insight that “One positive thing she did is she would introduce me to music. I don’t remember truly listening to any music at all in my childhood until she came into my life. She loved Mozart, she loved The Everly Brothers – the harmony – Fats Domino and Marvin Gaye. So I would listen to these songs, and she would encourage me to sing them.” Later, in 2009, English reconnected with some high-school-musician friends at a local karaoke bar, and the fledgling artists eventually founded the band English Revolver that performed from 2012 to 2014. English's tenure with the group led to meeting and collaborating with guitarist Bruce Krupnik, with whom he created Orphan Jon & the Abandoned – as well as their 2018 debut album Abandoned No More.

In addition to receiving two Blues Blast Music Award nominations (for “Best New Artist Debut Album” and “The Sean Costello Rising Star Award”) for their first recording, the Orphan Jon & the Abandoned musicians enjoyed spectacular reviews with Abandoned No More's release. Blues Blast stated that “English’s vocals are sincere and passionate” while describing his album as boasting “a propulsive beat and some great, gritty slide guitar from Krupnik.” And in addition to lauding English's voice as “a beautiful and powerful instrument which he uses to make a joyful sound,” Rock & Blues Muse raved, “If you have an appetite for roots and blues music, Abandoned No More will satisfy your hunger like a plate full of steak and potatoes.”

Orphan Jon plays his Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill engagement in the Summer Concert Series on September 18, admission to the 3:30 p.m. set is $5, and more information is available by contacting the Mississippi Valley Blues Society at MVBS.org.