The Other Brothers, June 28

Sunday, June 28, 3:30 p.m.

Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill, 2606 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Fronted by guitarist, harmonica player, and vocalist Eli Clark, who performs alongside bassist Johnny Parrish and drummer Jason Kadiwhompus, the acclaimed blues artists of The Other Brothers perform at Davenport's Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill on June 28, their exhilarating concert set co-presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society.

A powerhouse trio delivering a raw blend of blues, rockabilly, and classic rock & roll. The Other Brothers channels the spirit of vintage ’70s rock with a gritty, no-frills approach rooted in the blues. Fresh off a standout run as semifinalists in the 2026 International Blues Challenge, this high-energy trio is currently building momentum across the Midwest and beyond. With their sixth album currently in the works, The Other Brothers' electrifying performances, driving rhythms, and old-school swagger prove that authentic blues-driven rock & roll is alive and well in the heartland.

The group's Gypsy Highway engagement is being presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, whose first meeting was informal and happened at RIBCO (Rock Island Brewing Company) in April of 1984. The group initially included Ross and Doris Haecker, Gene and Nancy Morgan, Steve Brundies, Terry O’Brien, Frank Holst, Nathaniel Hawker, and Dana Taylor. After being approached by the "City Fathers" of Hampton, the MSVB provided a full day of Blues music at Hampton's River Road Days in August. Later that year, MVBS presented Koko Taylor and Robert Cray at RIBCO. And that following July, MVBS was recognized as a non-profit corporation.

In July of 1985, the inaugural Mississippi Valley Blues Festival was held at LeClaire Park in Davenport, with local and regional blues acts featured. May of 1986 found the MVBS presenting blues legends Buddy Guy and Junior Wells with opening act Sugar Blue at the Col Ballroom in Davenport. In July, the Blues Festival extended to three days and featured national acts including John Lee Hooker and Memphis Slim. And since then, the Mississippi Valley Blues Society has won the National Blues Foundation award for “Best Blues Society” in 1988, 1993, and 2014, and has educated untold numbers of children in its popular BlueSkool program.

The Other Brothers play their Gypsy Highwar Bar & Grill engagement on June 28, with admission $15 for MVBS members and $20 for non-members. For more information on the afternoon concert, call (563)232-8890 and visit TheGypsyHighway.com, and for more on the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, call (563)322-5837 and visit MVBS.org.