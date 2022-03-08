Oz Noy Trio, March 17

Thursday, March 17, 7 p.m.

Rascals Live, 1414 15th Street, Moline IL

After a long 24 months, the Moline venue Rascals Live returns to the hosting of exciting concert events with an eagerly anticipated March 17 performance by the Oz Noy Trio, a sure-to-be-intoxicating night of jazz, funk, rock, blues, and R&B featuring the exceptional talents of guitarist and band leader Noy, bass guitarist Jimmy Haslip, and drummer Dennis Chambers.

Born in Israel, Oz Noy started his professional career at the age of 13 playing jazz, blues, pop and rock music. By age 16, he was playing with top Israeli musicians and artists, and by 24, he was one of the most established studio guitar players in the country. Noy was also a member of the house band on Israel’s top-rated television show for more than two years, and since his 1996 arrival in New York, the guitarist has made a huge impact on the local and international music scene, his unique and intoxicating style having broken all the rules of instrumental guitar music by focusing on the groove. Among his many professional accolades, Noy won the Guitar Player magazine's readers poll for “Best Guitar Riff on a Record in 2007, "Best New Talent” in 2008, and “Best Out-There Guitar Player” in 2013, and he has played with an extensive list of top-level acts including Sting, Chris Botti, Phoebe Snow, Don Henley, and the Allman Brothers.

A founding member of the two-time Grammy Award-winning ensemble the Yellowjackets, Jimmy Haslip has himself been nominated for 17 Grammys, and was also nominated for an Edison Award in 2000. Over the years, he has played with an impressive list of musicians that includes Al Jarreau, Gino Vannelli, Bruce Hornsby, Allan Holdsworth, Donald Fagan Marilyn Scott, Eric Marienthal, Chris Botti, Dave Koz, Herb Albert, Lee Ritenour, The Rippingtons, Diana Ross, Rod Stewart, Steely Dan, Kiss, and Crosby Stills & Nash. Haslip plays a left-handed bass guitar that he strings upside-down – making his low B string physically lower than his high C – and is renowned for his phenomenal ability when it comes to fast soloing.

World-renowned funk drummer Dennis Chambers was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 2001, and was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Music from Berklee College of Music in 2004. Well-known among fellow drummers for his impressive technique and speed. Chambers exhibits a powerful style that is technically proficient yet highly musical and groove-oriented, and is mostly known for his fast hands and triplets on the bass drum. Although he plays in a wide variety of musical genres, Chambers is perhaps most noted for his jazz-fusion, funk, and Latin music playing, with his impressive list of collaborators boasting Tommy Coster, John Scofield, George Duke, Victor Wooten, Brecker Brothers, Carlos Santana, Parliament/Funkadelic, John McLaughlin, Mike Stern, Tower of Power , Maceo Parker, Steely Dan, and many other iconic artists.

The Oz Noy Trio plays their Moline engagement on March 17, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $45 for reserved seats, and more information and tickets are available by visiting RascalsLive.com.