Ozark Jubilee Presents: “A Branson Country Christmas,” November 29

Saturday, November 29, 2 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

A touring holiday sensation featuring an all-star cast of top Midwestern entertainers, A Branson Country Christmas featuring the Ozark Jubilee comes to Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center on November 29, this all-new seasonal show boasting new music and jokes but with the same world-class talent that fans have come to know and love.

The original incarnation of Ozark Jubilee back in the 1950s was one of America's most influential country-music television series, combining down-home comedy, killer country music, and Southern gospel performed live with an electrifying, entertaining appeal for the entire family. The contemporary stage version of Ozark Jubilee manages to keep all of those elements intact:, from the great old-school country classics, to comedian Doofus Doolittle's back-porch humor and hot fiddling. And when they set their sights on a seasonal theme, it just naturally dovetails with the gospel side of the show's makeup.

This dynamic show salutes great legends of country music in the first half as well as a tribute to our veterans, thanking them for their special service. The entire second half of the show, meanwhile, features a variety of Christmas music, from traditional standards such as "Silent Night" and "White Christmas" to more contemporary holiday selections. A Branson Country Christmas also boasts Branson’s funniest comedian and master fiddler Doofus Doolittle, who will deliver a new lineup of jokes and hilarious routines along with captivating fiddle and violin music. Having performed with numerous musical artists, Doofus shares stories from some of those legends, and as a special treat, he will salute the great comedians of yesteryear such as Archie Campbell, Stringbean, Minnie Pearl, and many additional favorites.

The touring presentation of A Branson Country Christmas featuring the Ozark Jubilee comes to Maquoketa on November 29, admission to the 2 p.m. concert is $30-35, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)652-9815 and visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.