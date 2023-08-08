Pam Tillis, August 18

Friday, August 18, 8 p.m.

Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

A two-time Country Music Association Award winner who also scored a Grammy for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals with 1999's "Same Old Train," singer/songwriter Pam Tillis headlines an August 18 concert at Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn, the artist's expansive discography currently boasting 14 studio albums, six compilation albums, one video album, and 45 singles, more than a dozen of which became Billboard Top-10 smashes.

The daughter of country-music icon Mel Tillis, Pam's career was launched on the Warner Bros. label, where she released several singles and her debut studio album Above & Beyond the Doll of Cutey in 1983. Through Arista Nashville, her second studio album, Put Yourself in My Place, was released in 1991 and was Tillis' first commercial success, reaching number 10 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, number 69 on the Billboard 200, and number 12 on Canada's RPM country chart. The recording also certified gold in both countries and spawned five charting singles, three of which -- "Don't Tell Me What to Do," "One of Those Things," and "Maybe It Was Memphis" -- reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. In September of 1992, Tillis' third studio album Homeward Looking Angel was released, and wound up platinum-certified in North America while also spawning the Billboard and RPM top-10 singles "Shake the Sugar Tree" and "Let That Pony Run.”

In April of 1994, Arista issued Tillis' Sweetheart's Dance, which reached number six on the Billboard country albums chart and certified platinum in North America, with four of its five singles top-10 singles on either the Billboard or RPM country charts. Its third release, "Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life)," topped both the American and Canadian country songs charts. All of This Love consequently debuted in 1995 and certified gold in the United States, two of its singles reaching the country top 10: "Deep Down" and "The River and the Highway." Tillis' first compilation of Greatest Hits was released in 1997 and certified platinum in the United States, while both of its new recordings -- "All the Good Ones Are Gone" and "Land of the Living" -- were released as singles and reached the North American country top 10.

Arista Nashville issued two more of Tillis' studio albums with 1998's Every Time and 2001's Thunder & Roses, after which the singer/songwriter moved to independent labels for her future releases, beginning with It's All Relative: Tillis Sings Tillis. On her own Stellar Cat label, Tillis released several more studio albums, including 2007's RhineStoned and 2020's Looking for a Feeling while also collaborating with Lorrie Morgan on two studio albums: 2013's Dos Divas and 2017's Come See Me & Come Lonely. Among her many professional laurels, Tillis was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2000, and in addition to her own work, the artist has written songs for Barbara Fairchild, Juice Newton, and Highway 101.

Pam Tillis plays her Maquoketa engagement on August 24 with an opening set by Quad Cities favorite Angela Meyer, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $30, and tickets are available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.