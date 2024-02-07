Parker Millsap, February 16

Friday, February 16, 10 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Third Street, Davenport IA

With his 2023 release Wilderness Within You lauded by Glide magazine as recording that "leaves you with an uneasy feeling in the best way possible," Americana and roots-rock singer/songwriter Parker Millsap headlines a February 16 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artistic previously lauded by Saving Country Music as “fearless in both what he's willing to say and how he's willing to say it.”

A singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Purcell, Oklahoma, Millsap performs a blend of blues, country, rock, Americana, and folk music, and released his album debut Palisade in 2012. Named one of the Americana Music Association's 2014 Emerging Artists of the Year after the release of his eponymous album that reached number one on Billboard's U.S. Americana charts, the artist garnered significant attention with his song “Truck Stop Gospel,” which has been featured on NPR's music program The Record. Playing with childhood friend Michael Rose on bass and Daniel Foulks on the fiddle, Millsap's musical style has drawn comparisons to early Elvis Presley, and in addition to singing, he plays guitar, harmonica and banjo, attributing his musical influence to growing up in a Pentecostal church and listening to blues with his parents.

With his third album, 2016's The Very Last Day, Millsap released another chart-topping smash, as well as the 11th Best Roots Album of the Year, according to No Depression. Over the past decade, the artist has opened for the likes of Patty Griffin, Old Crow Medicine Show, Shovels & Rope, Lake Street Dive, John Fullbright, Jason Isbell, and Sarah Jarosz, as well as headlining tours of his own, and he has been seen on television programs including Conan and Austin City Limits. His fourth album Other Arrangements was released in May of 2018, and in addition to being his first release to feature electric instruments, the collection boasts a more blues-, rock-, and pop-focused sound than his previous works. Meanwhile, Millsap's fifth album Be Here Instead was released in the spring of 2021, and was praised by American Songwriter for its music that “is enhanced by tone and treatment, making for a full sonic experience that’s as striking as it is sensuous.” Last year's sixth album Wilderness Within You, meanwhile, inspired No Depression to rave, "His music is so mature, it’s hard to remember that Millsap is still in his 20s with a lifetime of music ahead of him to evolve even further."

Parker Millsap headlines his February 16 Davenport engagement with an additional set by Caleb Caudle, admission to the 10 p.m. event is $20, and the event will be preceded by a 7 p.m. concert with Stillhouse Junkies ($15 admission). For tickets, visit TheRaccoonMotel.com.