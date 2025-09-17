Parmalee, September 27

Saturday, September 27, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Lauded as one of country music's most successful acts with five number-one singles, multiple platinum-selling records, and more than 1 billion on-demand streams, the musicians of Parmalee bring their “Fell in Love With a Cowgirl” tour to Davenport's Capitol Theatre on September 27, the group's list of chart-topping hits including "Carolina," "Just the Way," "Take My Name," and "Gonna Love You."

Parmalee, as detailed at AllMusic.com, "consists of brothers Matt Thomas (guitar, vocals) and Scott Thomas (drums), cousin Barry Knox (bass), and childhood friend Josh McSwain (guitar, keyboards), all of whom grew up together near Greenville, North Carolina. The brothers' father had a local band, and by the time they were teenagers, they were a part of it, gigging as Jerry Thomas & the Thomas Brothers Band; Knox was recruited as well. When the elder Thomas retired from playing, the brothers and cousin continued as the Thomas Brothers Band, working the local bar circuit, where they often crossed paths with guitarist, keyboardist, and longtime friend McSwain, who was in a successful cover band at the time. McSwain sat in with the Thomas Brothers Band one night in 2001 and the rest, as they say, is history.

"Rechristened Parmalee, the band meshed bluegrass, traditional country, Southern rock, and blues into a crisp, professional country-rock sound, spurred by solid songwriting and the fact that each member was a multi-instrumentalist. An EP, Daylight, appeared in 2002, followed by a full-length, Inside, in 2004. A second EP, Complicated, arrived in 2008. The band next signed with Stoney Creek Records and released a pair of singles, 'Musta Had a Good Time' in 2012 and 'Carolina' in 2013. 'Carolina' turned into a platinum hit, topping Billboard's Country Airplay chart prior to the release of the full-length Feels Like Carolina at the end of 2013. 'Close Your Eyes,' which went to four on the Country Airplay chart, kept the record on the charts through 2014, and the album closed out its cycle in early 2015 with 'Already Callin' You Mine.'

"Parmalee returned with new material in 2016, releasing the single 'Roots.' In the summer of 2017, they issued 'Sunday Morning,' which was the second single from their sophomore album, 27861. While the record didn't sell as well as Feels Like Carolina, it managed to appear on the Country Albums charts at number 22 and the Top 200 albums charts at 146. In 2019, Parmalee once again made a splash with the single 'Just the Way,' an upbeat love song featuring guest vocals from rapper Blanco Brown. The song climbed to number one on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, as did its follow-up, 'Take My Name,' both tracks setting the stage for the July 2021 release of For You. Parmalee kept up their momentum with 2022's 'Girl in Mine,' which hit number three, then 2023's 'Gonna Love You,' another chart-topper. Those two songs were included on an expanded version of their previous album, titled For You 2. The band kicked off their next album cycle with 2025's 'Cowgirl' and pop-driven 'Feels Like Home' ahead of their eighth studio LP, Fell in Love with a Cowgirl, released that April."

Parmalee brings their "Fell in Love with a Cowgirl" tour to Davenport of September 27, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $38-94, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.