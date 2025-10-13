Patrick Wolf, October 25

Saturday, October 25, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of his June release Crying the Neck deemed "a riveting record rich with cathartic honesty" by Clash and an "epic comeback from the prince of orchestral art-pop" by Record Collector, English Baroque-pop singer/songwriter Patrick Wolf headlines an October 25 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, his latest recording also hailed by The Sun as a "ravishing song cycle" and "a bold, inventive, and life-affirming return."

A native of South London who attended King's College School and Bedales School, Wolf released his first EP at the age of 19, a groundbreaking debut of classical, folk, and electronic music that set the pace for a stellar decade, releasing six albums and multiple laps around the globe on tour amassing a still-dedicated audience. Emerging with his Lycanthropy debut in 2003, he quickly established himself as an artist of rare originality, with albums such as 2005's Wind in the Wires and 2007's The Magic Position showcasing his gift for marrying emotional candor with sweeping, often orchestral arrangements. Renowned for his striking stage presence and ever-evolving aesthetic, Wolf has built a career on constant reinvention and remains one of the most distinctive voices of his generation.

A viola, piano, dulcimer, harp, and tenor guitar player, Wolf's decade of critically acclaimed work and touring while collaborating with Patti Smith, Marianne Faithfull, Angelo Badalementi, and Tilda Swinton led to a sudden retreat from the industry, with a decade of personal trial at last making re-connection with his work and vocation. Wolf has returned in 2025 with his critically lauded seventh album Crying the Neck, an end-of-summer folkloric odyssey set in the landscape at the end of the east of England where cliffs and field meets the north sea, and where Wolf now lives and works.

The North American and Canadian wing of Wolf's 2025 “Stations of the Sun Tour” finds the artist returning to his very early “Lycanthropy” days of touring the states in the back of his Tennessee managers car, yet this time driving himself coast to coast with a car full of instruments on what is set to be a solo road trip of an adventure, re-connecting to an audience not seen for a decade and meet those who’ve discovered his work in the meantime. The setlist spans both his best-known work and selections from the new album, acknowledging the 20-year anniversary of his much-loved second album Wind in the Wires and exploring its relationship to Crying the Neck. Some nights of the tour will be seated and some will be standing, so Wolf is developing two shows for the tour – one to explore his more electronic work, conjuring the magic of his beat-driven setlists, and seated evenings that will lend themselves more to the classical, electro-acoustic, and folk roots of his work.

Patrick Wolf headlines his Davenport engagement on October 25, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $33.06, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.