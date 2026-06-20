Paul Mizzi: “Proud Americans,” June 28

Sunday, June 28, 1 p.m.

Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, 2930 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Bridging the 57th anniversary of the Stonewall riots with the 250th anniversary of the United States, flutist Paul Mizzi, Paul Mizzi – principal flutist with the Galesburg Symphony and professor of flute at Black Hawk College – will present the flute recital and celebration of queer composers Proud Americans at Davenport's Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities on June 28.

Compositions by classical and contemporary queer American composers will be performed at the event, with attendees invited to embrace the diversity of America’s musical past and present. Personal contexts of the classical composers’ queer identities will be presented by Steen Allard-Lawson, while featured composer Nina Shekhar (PhD, Princeton. Faculty, Mannes School of Music) provides an artist’s statement about her music and addresses issues centered on American identity and queerness in today’s social and political environment.

As Pride month concludes and the 4th of July approaches, says Metropolitan Community Church pastor Rich Hendricks, tensions around patriotism, American identity, and queerness grow increasingly palpable. As a spiritual home and center for community, Hendricks says that MCC is unafraid to address these tensions directly. “We live under a regime that seeks to very narrowly define what it means to be an American and what it means to be patriotic. It is so important that we reclaim an inclusive patriotism for all people of good will."

Mizzi's recitals traditionally feature multimedia, inter-disciplinary collaboration, and original works with the goals of continuous artistic development, the pursuit of deepening connections with audiences and expanding the possibilities of the Classical music recital. He has performed in New York City, California, across the Midwest ,and in Chiayi, Taiwan, in a variety of solo, small ensemble and symphony orchestra settings. His doctoral research explores the impact of video game music on player experience of immersion in stealth video games.

The artist is also known for creating interdisciplinary art, presenting recitals featuring exciting collaborations with musicians, writers, visual artists, dancers and others. He is continually looking for additional artists and venues for collaborations, and asks fellow musicians to reach out at info@paulmizziflute.com, or in person at the recital, with any inquiries, performance feedback, or suggestions.

Hendricks says, "I believe music, art, and creativity are sacred paths to the divine. Paul's concerts help people connect in so many ways and that's what we love to encourage at MCC QC.”

Following the recital, the audience is invited to stay at the venue to reflect on and share their experiences around American identity including its complexities in the current political climate and intersections with other identities. Paul and his collaborators would be eager to connect with members of the audience in this manner.

Paul Mizzi's Proud Americans will be performed at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities on June 28 at 1 p.m., and more information on the recital is available by calling (563)324-8281 and visiting MCCQC.com.