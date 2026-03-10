“Peace of My Heart: The Songs of Janis Joplin,” March 21

Saturday, March 21, 7 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Cener, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

On March 21, patrons of the Ohnward Fine Arts Center are invited to walk back in time to “The Summer of Love” as the Maquoketa venue presents Peace of My Heart: The Songs of Janis Joplin, an electrifying tribute to the iconic pop and rock musician fronted by the powerful vocals of Laura McDonald.

With Peace of My Heart, McDonald takes the stage alongside Los Angeles guitar virtuoso “Markeshe” and his all-star band for an unforgettable night of music. Her acclaimed stage spectacle boasting Joplin's greatest hits, including “Piece of My Heart,” “Summertime,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Cry Baby,” and “Ball and Chain,” McDonald embodies Janis like no other, capturing the raw emotion, passion, and soul that defined a generation. With this touring presentation, audiences are invited to re-live the glory days of “Monterey Pop” and “Woodstock,” when Janis Joplin rose to become one of the most iconic female vocalists of all time.

Laura McDonald, as she states in her biography, "is a music lifer, a passionate vocalist receiving an early major career lift performing in casinos at the age of 22, exciting audiences with up to 15 shows per week! Although McDonald's inspirations, tastes and experiences are wide ranging, her career has found her sharing the stage with the likes of Walter Trout, Queensryche, Great White, LA Guns, and members of Dokken, Warrant and Skid Row. Currently, her lifetime love for the music of Janis Joplin gives the standout singer the leading role in Peace of My Heart."

Born in coastal Texas in 1943, Janis Joplin rose to prominence following an appearance at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival, where she was the lead singer of the then little-known San Francisco psychedelic rock band Big Brother & the Holding Company. After releasing two albums with the band, she left Big Brother to continue as a solo artist with her own backing groups, first the Kozmic Blues Band and then the Full Tilt Boogie Band. She performed at the 1969 Woodstock Festival and on the Festival Express train tour. Five singles by Joplin reached the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, including a cover of the Kris Kristofferson song "Me and Bobby McGee," which posthumously reached number one in March 1971. Her most popular songs include her cover versions of "Piece of My Heart," "Cry Baby," "Down on Me," "Ball and Chain," and "Summertime," as well as her original song "Mercedes Benz,' which was her final recording before her 1970 passing.

The touring presentation Peace of My Heart: The Songs of Janis Joplin lands in Maquoketa on March 21 with an opening set by the guest musicians of Secrets, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $15-28, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)652-9815 and visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.