The People Brothers Band, March 29

Friday, March 29, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Wisconsin-based talents whose laurels include nine award wins from Madison Area Music Association, including citations as Pop/R&B Artist of the Year in 2017, '19, and '20, the artists of the People Brothers Band headline a March 29 concert event at Davenport's Redstone Room, with the group's 2023 album Sisters & Brothers hailed by Isthmus as "a master class in blending rock, soul, and jam-friendly positive vibes into an upbeat instant classic."

The People Brothers Band’s unique brand of rhythm and soul features some of the most talented vocalists and musicians in the Midwestern region, with the ensemble currently composed of: vocalist Teresa Marie; guitarists and vocalists Tim Lochner and Paulie Matushek; keyboardist/vocalist Bobby Gronna; bass player Scott Lochner; percussionist/vocalist Craig Baumann; drummer/vocalist Greg Schmitt; and the saxophone player fittingly named Maxaphone. This vibrant group of longtime friends, collaborators, and multi-dimensional artists formed in 2008 as an open-mic songwriting outfit and hasn’t looked back since. The band has cultivated a captivating musical alchemy through collective dedication to their craft, the Midwest music community, and each other, united as they are by their shared vision of uplifting friends and fans through music.

As the People Brothers Band believes in supporting the community that allows them to thrive, the ensemble is proud to host the annual Charity Jamboree that has helped raise more than $100,000 for National Multiple Sclerosis Society, UW Carbone Cancer Center, and the American Diabetes Association. The musicians have also been the beneficiaries of numerous accolades over the years. At the Madison Area Music Association Awards, the People Brothers Band has been cited for: Best Ensemble Vocals (2019 and 2022); Latin Song of the Year (2018); Pop/R&B Album of the Year (2015); Blues Album of the Year (2013); and Blues Song of the Year (2013). Madison Magazine, meanwhile, named the group its Soul/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year in 2018, while the Wisconsin Area Music Industry deemed the People Brothers Band the R&B/Soul Artist of the Year in both 2014 and 2019.

The People Brothers Band plays their Redstone Room engagement on March 29 with an additional set by The Crew, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $15-18, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.