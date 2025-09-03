Peretsky, Desert Liminal, and Drowse, September 13

Saturday, September 13, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

A trio of acclaimed indie acts will share the Friday-night bill at Rozz-Tox on September, the Rock Island venue proud to host a collective concert set with the artists of Peretsky, Desert Liminal, and Drowse.

Peretsky is the vocal and multi-instrumental performance project of composer, educator, and writer Max Alper, known to many online for his commentary on the state of music education and the industry at large as La Meme Young . Peretsky, which is the original Alper family surname in its native Russian Yiddish, began as a means of "returning to consonance" after a decade of harsh noise and free improvisatory studies, culminating in being the first recipient of an MFA in Sonic Arts from the Conservatory of Music at Brooklyn College in 2018 under the tutelage of David Grubbs, Morton Subotnick, and Marina Rosenfeld.

Combining influences of minimalist piano, drone, and outsider Americana through a contemporary and intimate production lens, the Peretsky project bridges the gaps of warmth and abrasion, singularity through sound mass, and spontaneity within structure. Following his 2023 EP Pianovoz Electroacústica on the storied experimental imprint Deathbomb Arc, he has since released his first full-length under the Peretsky alias titled It Doesn't Get Cold In October Anymore in June of 2025 under the Whited Sepulchre imprint. He is currently based in Hudson Valley, New York.

Desert Liminal's primary songwriter Sarah Jane Quillin's solo performance centers dream-like poetry and looping vocal melody within a lush cloud of analog synth textures, alchemizing bleak memories into something beautiful and distant. Desert Liminal's 2021 vinyl debut on Whited Sepulchre Records sold out its pressing, and the band toured the United States and Europe, performing with kindred artists including DEHD, Midwife, and Laraaji. KEXP calls Desert Liminal's 2024 album Black Ocean a collection of "sweeping art-rock, cinematic shoegaze, and poetic dream-pop featuring a lush, enveloping sound."

Drowse is the musical project of American musician and producer Kyle Bates, who founded the Portland, Oregon-based project in 2013. On Drowse's 2019 release Wane Into It, big sounds were captured in bedrooms, hallways, practice spaces, forests, and on highways throughout West Coast – vibraphones chime over black metal guitars, a mellotron drones under degraded samples, violins splinter against granular field recordings. In the process of documenting these aural moments, Bates completed an MFA at Mills College, coloring the album with shades of avant-electronic and minimalist composition. To realize this scope, Drowse collaborated with Madeline Johnston (Midwife), Alex Kent (Sprain), Lula Asplund, a chamber ensemble, and more.

Peretsky, Desert Liminal, and Drowse perform their co-headlining engagement in Rock Island on September 13, admission to the 8 p.m. all-ages concert is $10 at the door (cash only), and more information on the night is available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.