Pert Near Sandstone, April 10

Friday, April 10, 8 p.m.

RIBCO, 1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL

Hailed by Tomorrow's Verse for “unique and soulful songs that don’t often lean on bluegrass clichés – or any clichés, for that matter,” the lauded roots and bluegrass ensemble Pert Near Sandstone headlines an April 10 concert at Rock Island's RIBCO, the group's 2023 bluegrass album Waiting Days hailed by Americana Highways as "all done with finesse and nothing retro despite the genre's age."

Composed of J Lenz (acoustic guitar), Justin Bruhn (upright bass), Nate Sipe (mandolin and fiddle) and Kevin Kniebel (clawhammer banjo), and as the group's PertNearSandstone.com bio states, “crossing Old-time instrumentation with contemporary sensibilities, Pert Near Sandstone emerged 20 years ago from the Minnesota acoustic music scene. With infectious energy and collaborative spirit, they have established themselves as standard-bearers for the vitality of the Midwestern roots music scene and alongside Minnesota brethren Trampled By Turtles and Charlie Parr. They have toured extensively and performed onstage with the likes of Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas, earning dates along the way with everyone from Yonder Mountain String Band to Steve Martin. NPR's Mountain Stage praised the band for putting a 'Midwestern stamp on Appalachian [sounds],' while A Prairie Home Companion described Pert Near Sandstone as 'a force on the Minnesota roots music scene and beyond,' and 89.3 The Current praised their live performances as 'a frenzied string shredding spree that takes audiences under its spell.'

"As festival favorites in both the U.S. and Europe, the band helped to launch the Blue Ox Music Festival in 2015, which they continue to host and curate each June in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. For the past decade, the now prestigious music festival has helped bring into the local community a great many nationally treasured artists such as Bela Fleck, Billy Strings, Tyler Childers, Jerry Douglas, Margo Price, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Charlie Crockett, The Infamous Stringdusters, Jason Isbell, Greensky Bluegrass, The Drive By Truckers, and so many more."

Pert Near Sandstone plays their Rock Island engagement on April 10 with an additional set by the special guests of Sicard Hollow, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)506-4924 and visiting RIBCO.com.