Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, March 23

Saturday, March 23, 8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Carrying listeners away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, and large-screen video projection, Paramount's touring sensation The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular lands at Davenport's Capitol Theatre on March 23, its first half, viewed through 3D glasses, featuring The Dark Side of the Moon, and the second half, viewed through mind-blowing prism glasses, rocking to Pink Floyd's The Wall.

Pink Floyd were founded in London in 1965 by Syd Barrett (guitar, lead vocals), Nick Mason (drums), Roger Waters (bass guitar, vocals), and Richard Wright (keyboards, vocals). Under Barrett's leadership, they released two hit singles, "Arnold Layne" and "See Emily Play," and 1967's successful debut album The Piper at the Gates of Dawn. Waters went on to become the primary lyricist and thematic leader, devising the concepts behind Pink Floyd's most successful albums: The Dark Side of the Moon (1973), Wish You Were Here (1975), Animals (1977), and The Wall (1979). The musical film based on the latter recording, 1982's Pink Floyd – The Wall, won two BAFTA Awards, and Pink Floyd has also composed several film scores.

After Wright left Pink Floyd in 1981 and Waters followed by Waters in 1985, Mason and longtime guitarist and vocalist David Gilmour continued as Pink Floyd, rejoined later by Wright. They produced the albums A Momentary Lapse of Reason (1987) and The Division Bell (1994), backed by major tours, before entering a long hiatus. In 2005, all but the previously retired Barrett reunited for a performance at the global awareness event Live 8. Barrett died in 2006, and Wright in 2008. The last Pink Floyd studio album, 2014's The Endless River, was based on unreleased material from the Division Bell recording sessions, and in 2022, Gilmour and Mason reformed Pink Floyd to release the song "Hey, Hey, Rise Up!" in protest at the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

By 2013, Pink Floyd had sold more than 250 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling music artists of all time. The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and these albums and Wish You Were Here are among the best-selling albums of all time. Four Pink Floyd albums topped the U.S. Billboard 200, and five topped the U.K. Albums Chart. Pink Floyd's hit singles include "Arnold Layne" (1967), "See Emily Play" (1967), "Money" (1973), "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2" (1979), "Not Now John" (1983), "On the Turning Away" (1987), and "High Hopes" (1994). The band was inducted into the U.S. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 and the U.K. Music Hall of Fame in 2005, while three years later, Pink Floyd were awarded the Polar Music Prize in Sweden for their contribution to modern music.

The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular comes to downtown Davenport on March 23, admission to the 8 p.m. event is $39-50, and more information and tickets are available by visiting Facebook.com/CapitolTheatreQC.