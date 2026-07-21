Pippi & Daniel Music, August 2

Sunday, August 2, 2 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

On August 2 a lauded singer/songwriter and gifted pianist/composer will combine their talents at the Orpheum Theatre when Pippi Ardennia and Daniel Leahy perform in a special fundraising concert for the Galesburg venue, their Pippi & Daniel Music jazz project delivering electrifying, emotionally-charged performances that fuse jazz, soul blues, gospel, and R&B into one unforgettable sound.

Recognized as one of the most versatile and compelling vocalists of her generation, Pippi Ardennia is a singer, composer, producer, recording artist, and stage actress whose commanding presence and storytelling artistry captivate audiences everywhere. Known for her “big, soulful voice,” Pippi’s style has been described as soulful, seductive, bluesy, funky, swinging, and sensual – all flowing through one singular voice that makes every lyric feel personal. She has performed across the country, from Chicago clubs to concerts in New York, California, and beyond, and has collaborated with legendary artists including Herb Alpert, Freddie Hubbard, George Freeman, Von Freeman, Bobby Broom, and Grammy Award-winning producer André Fischer.

Daniel Leahy, pianist, vocalist, recording artist, composer, arranger, and musical director, brings remarkable versatility and brilliance to every performance. His work spans multi-media platforms including film, television, radio, and international summit events. Daniel has performed with iconic jazz greats including Louie Bellson, Clark “Mumbles” Terry, Hampton Hawes, and James Morrison, and has studied with acclaimed pianists Benny Green and Tamir Hendelman. His sound is uniquely refined, combining crisp clarity with lush harmonies and deep soulful influence, and offering echoes of George Shearing and Burt Bacharach, all the while channeling the spirit of Ramsey Lewis, Oscar Peterson, George Duke, Joe Sample, and Herbie Hancock.

Together, Pippi and Daniel create an uplifting, high-energy musical journey filled with unforgettable original songs, beloved standards, and performances that leave audiences moved – body and soul. From intimate duo sets to their full 10-piece Experience Band productions, they bring a level of excellence and emotional connection that turns every event into an experience.

Pippi & Daniel Music perform their special benefit concert at the Orpheum on August 2, admission to the 2 p.m. fundraiser is $20, and a full selection of concessions including popcorn, candy, soda, water, beer, wine, and cocktails is available for purchase. For more information and tickets, call (309)342-2299 and visit GalesburgOrpheum.org.