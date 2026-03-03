Pippi & Daniel Music, March 15

Sunday, March 15, 5 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

On March 15, a lauded singer/songwriter and gifted pianist/composer will combine their talents at Davenport's Redstone Room when Pippi Ardennia and Daniel Leahy perform as featured guests in Polyrhythms' Third Sunday Jazz Series, their Pippi & Daniel Music jazz project delivering electrifying, emotionally-charged performances that fuse jazz, soul blues, gospel, and R&B into one unforgettable sound.

Recognized as one of the most versatile and compelling vocalists of her generation, Pippi Ardennia is a singer, composer, producer, recording artist, and stage actress whose commanding presence and storytelling artistry captivate audiences everywhere. Known for her “big, soulful voice,” Pippi’s style has been described as soulful, seductive, bluesy, funky, swinging, and sensual – all flowing through one singular voice that makes every lyric feel personal. She has performed across the country, from Chicago clubs to concerts in New York, California, and beyond, and has collaborated with legendary artists including Herb Alpert, Freddie Hubbard, George Freeman, Von Freeman, Bobby Broom, and Grammy Award-winning producer André Fischer.

Daniel Leahy, pianist, vocalist, recording artist, composer, arranger, and musical director, brings remarkable versatility and brilliance to every performance. His work spans multi-media platforms including film, television, radio, and international summit events. Daniel has performed with iconic jazz greats including Louie Bellson, Clark “Mumbles” Terry, Hampton Hawes, and James Morrison, and has studied with acclaimed pianists Benny Green and Tamir Hendelman. His sound is uniquely refined, combining crisp clarity with lush harmonies and deep soulful influence, and offering echoes of George Shearing and Burt Bacharach, all the while channeling the spirit of Ramsey Lewis, Oscar Peterson, George Duke, Joe Sample, and Herbie Hancock.

Together, Pippi and Daniel create an uplifting, high-energy musical journey filled with unforgettable original songs, beloved standards, and performances that leave audiences moved – body and soul. From intimate duo sets to their full 10-piece Experience Band productions, they bring a level of excellence and emotional connection that turns every event into an experience. As Polyrhythms founder and festival curator Nathaniel Lawrence wrote, "Audiences are secure when Pippi and Daniel bring their love to the stage – whether through their original compositions or their deeply insightful interpretations of jazz standards. Pippi Ardennia and Daniel Leahy don’t just perform music – they create a movement."

Joining Ardennia and Leahy for their Pippi & Daniel Music engagement are Dave Plunk on bassStix, Sherrard on drums, Scott Grulke on percussion, and a quartet of additional leads vocalists: Bobby Dillard, Becky Fleisher, Carol Maloney, and Lora Leahy Wright.

Pippi & Daniel Music play Davenport's Redstone Room on March 15, with the musicians' 5 p.m. engagement preceded by an all-ages 3 p.m. jazz workshop (free for students presented as part of the Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series. Admission to the concert is $20 for general admission and $30 for reserved seating, and more information and tickets are available by visiting Polyrhythms.org.