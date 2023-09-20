Pippi & Daniel, September 24

Sunday, September 24, 2 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

On September 24, a lauded singer/songwriter and gifted pianist/composer will combine their talents at Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre when Pippi Ardennia and Daniel Leahy perform the perfect amalgamation of soul, jazz, blues, gospel and R&B in the afternoon concert Pippi & Daniel, the eclectic, stylistic composers and performers sharing their favorite original compositions and the standards they most love.

Before joining forces as the dynamic duo of Pippi & Daniel, Ardennia and Leahy each made their mark on the music industry in their own rights. Originally hailing from Chicago, Ardennia is a singer/composer/producer who has been recognized as one of the most underrated, talented, and versatile jazz song stylists of her generation. She has stunned audiences with her extraordinary passion and love as she shares a story in song, to where the audience not only imagines but feels it. From Chicago stages to New York night clubs to Minnesota concert, Pippi has collaborated with some of the most respected musicians throughout the country, including Herb Alpert, Freddy Hubbard, George & Von Freeman, Bobby Broom, and Grammy Award winner André Fischer, the latter of whom described Ardennia as “a cross between Cassandra Wilson and a hurricane!” Most recently, audiences may recognize Ardennia from her role as Bloody Mary in the Orpheum's South Pacific in Concert this past August.

Galesburg-born Leahy is a pianist, vocalist, and musical composer/arranger/director of considerable versatility and acclaim who has delivered innovative performances in multi-media such as movie, television, radio, and international summit events. To date, he has worked with world revered classic jazz artists Louie Bellson, Clark (Mumbles) Terry, Hampton Hawes, James Morrison, and studied with pianists Benny Green and Tamir Hendelman. Leahy has molded his versatile yet unique style by combining his clarity of notes with his distinct love for harmonies, giving us glimpses of artists ranging from George Shearing to Burt Bacharach.

Pippi & Daniel take the Galesburg stage at 2 p.m. on September 24, admission to the concert is $10-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org.